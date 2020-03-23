In this March 3, 2020, photo, a tourist wearing a protective mask takes a photo with the Olympic rings in the background, at Tokyo's Odaiba district in Tokyo. Japan's Olympic minister has suggested in Parliament that the Tokyo Olympics might be pushed back a few months from it July 24 opening. The games are under threat from a spreading virus from China that has reached the pandemic stage. But the so-called “Home City Contract”signed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials gives the IOC wide latitude in terminating the Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)