By James Simpson Special to the American Press
GRAND LAKE — A frantic fourth quarter comeback against Hamilton Christian in a 60-58 win kept Grand Lake’s undefeated start to the season intact and gave the Hornets early control of the District 4-1A race.
The Hornets (16-0, 4-0) are the only undefeated boys team in the state. Hamilton Christian (13-4, 3-1) has won at least a share of the district title each of the past seven seasons, winning outright six times and sharing the title with Grand Lake in the 2017-18 season.
The Warriors led 48-38 after three quarters, but the Hornets rallied back, outscoring Hamilton 22-10 in the final frame.
“I just told them in previous years eight points was a big margin because we were outsized and less athletic,” said Hornets head coach Mark Caldwell.
“We still aren’t as athletic as them, but we can get some easy buckets because we have some athleticism and size. I told them this year was different. Eight points isn’t a lot for this team. We have seven guys averaging between 7 and 15. Kyler Little checks in, hits a corner three, gets a four-point play. Aaron Young hit some big shots. Everybody scored. We have weapons at all five positions at any time. I just told them that eight points wasn’t a big deal and they never stopped playing hard.”
Brayden Richard scored a team-high 17 for Grand Lake, while Luke McCardle added 11. Each scored nine points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback.
Nick Forsyte scored 21 to lead Hamilton Christian. Michael Thomas finished with 16 and Mason Russell added 10.
“We got impatient with a lead, our kids forced some shots,” said Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington. “It wasn’t what Grand Lake did, it was what we did to ourselves. A couple of times the kids got panicky. We had them where we wanted them. Give Grand Lake credit, they never folded, they never stopped. That’s a testament to Coach Caldwell.
“We’ll see them at the Green Mile, they still have to come to us. This game doesn’t define my team. It is a tough place to play, we knew that coming in. Normally when we get in front of people, we don’t give it up. Tonight we kind of panicked. We’ll be fine. We played well defensively in the first half. We shot the ball well. Thomas took the game in his hands in the second quarter and got us the lead. We just couldn’t maintain.”