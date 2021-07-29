When Luke Yuhasz arrived at Sam Houston High School as a 6-foot-3, 180-pound, freshman in 2018, he was touted as the Broncos’ quarterback of the future. It turns out his calling was at wide receiver, and he is looking for a big final season with the Broncos.
“It was not really much,” Yuhasz said of the move to receiver. “It is just doing whatever is best for the team. Whatever position I feel like I can help out the team the most is what it is going to be.
“I feel like I am going to have a really good season at receiver this year.”
After one start at quarterback his freshman season, Yuhasz switched to receiver and used his large frame to put up eye-popping numbers. Had caught 21 touchdown passes in 2018 with 980 yards on 57 catches.
“You are always on the run and always have to be doing something 100 percent every single time,” he said. “Otherwise, the defense is going to (be there) when you are about to catch a ball or not. It is 100 percent every play. It is a fun position to play.”
The Broncos’ 2020 season was canceled because of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, so Yuhasz spent the season living with family in the Crowley area and played for the Notre Dame Pioneers, catching 36 passes for 672 yards and seven touchdowns. But he said he’s glad to be back in the Bluff this season.
“I had to make new friends over there,” Yuhasz said of his time in Crowley. “It wasn’t bad, but it was not home.
“I am glad to be back. It was different going from a 1,500-person school to a 350-person school. You knew everyone around the school. A third of the school was the football team. It was a little bit different, but it is a winning program over there. They accepted me into it, and we just went on from there.”
First-year head coach Chad Davis said he expects the 6-4, 230-pound Yuhasz to play a major role in the Broncos’ spread offense.
“Yuhasz is kind of the heart and soul of what we do,” Davis said. “The kid is super athletic. He had a really (good) year for us his sophomore year. He has really grown into his body and matured a lot, so he has taken over a leadership role for us. When he is clicking, everybody is clicking.”
Yuhasz came back in time for the 2021 baseball season. But after a dozen games, he was sidelined with an injury and underwent Tommy John surgery. He said his recovery is on schedule and he will be ready for the 2022 season.
“I have to go to therapy twice a week,” Yuhasz said. “Practice has been fun. The offense is looking pretty strong. The defense is getting better. (Today) we get to start pads and see some real looks.”
Yuhasz said he’s looking forward to working with Davis and first-year quarterback Andrew Glass.
“It feels good. It’s a new head coach, so it is going to be exciting to see what we have this year, he said. “(Glass) is a good quarterback. He knows how to read a defense. He is still learning some of the plays. We have a huge playbook. He is doing a really good job back there.”
The two-sport star says he has baseball offers from Texas A&M and Tulane and recently received a two-way offer from McNeese State but said he has not made a decision about college.