The crowds are smaller this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the stakes remain high for the ongoing Lacassine-Hathaway girls basketball rivalry, which resumes tonight in Hathaway with early control of the District 7-B race on the line.
Both teams enter undefeated in district play. Last year they split a pair of regular season games with each team winning at home. Hathaway beat the Cardinals in the semifinal round of the Class B playoffs en route to a state runner-up finish.
The Hornets (16-3, 2-0) have won 11 of their last 12 games. Head coach Courtnee Hollins-Young said the streak is a result of improved play on the offensive end.
"I think our shooting has been consistently getting better," she said. "When I talk to other coaches we are known for our defense, but we are starting to knock down shots. You can play really good defense, but at the end of the day, you have to put the ball in the goal. We are being more consistent with our scoring.
Lacassine (14-7, 1-0) beat Bell City 62-36 in its district opener Friday night. Cardinals forward Vanessa Duhe presents a matchup problem for the Bruins.
"She's way taller than we are and is a good player," Hollins-Young said. "She is someone we have to focus on. We worked on guarding her at practice (Monday)."
Hollins-Young said her team had to learn how to play without the usual support they get from fans.
"This year has been tough, I can tell things are different for the kids," she said.
"It is different with no one in the stands. In the beginning it was rough. For Class B schools, especially ones like Hathaway where basketball is really important, our gyms are usually packed for games. When we played our first home games with only 25 percent capacity, it bothered them. The intensity wasn't there. They have adjusted. We have more intensity at games now and they are better at being self-motivated. It took them a while to get used to the way things are."
Elsewhere, St. Louis (17-1, 2-0) and South Beauregard (13-2, 2-0) will meet in Longville for a big District 4-3A game. Both girls teams are undefeated in district play. It will be the first district game for the boys teams.