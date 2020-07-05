Yokubaitis pins down heavyweight credentials

In second grade, Alex Yokubaitis faced a battle of wills. The athletic part of him was intrigued by the sport of wrestling, but his stylish side was not a fan of the singlet worn by competitors.
The desire to compete in a contact sport won out, and soon Yokubaitis walked away from his first tournament as the winner in his weight class. The winning hasn't stopped, as Yokubaitis won four state high school championships in four weight classes, including a win in the 126-pound class this year. For that, the St. Louis Catholic graduate was chosen as the American Press Outstanding Athlete of the Year.
Though always small, Yokubaitis has always relished physical competition. In addition to wrestling, he competed in football through his freshman season when the size difference became too large to ignore.
"I was 106 pounds playing receiver and cornerback and everyone else was like 160," he said. "That's when I decided to focus on wrestling. I liked football, all the contact, the intensity of it, but by then I knew that wrestling was my true passion."
Yokubaitis said that year was the most important of his career, largely because he began working with Saints wrestling coach Terry Gage.
"Coach helped me get better, taught me the value of hard work," he said. "My biggest strength was my determination. I don't like to lose, but when I do, I try to learn from it and work harder. We had tough practices, running 3 or 4 miles before we started wrestling. "
Losing didn't happen much. Yokubaitis went 194-11 in high school, including a 54-1 record as a senior.
Gage said Yokubaitis was able to improve because of his work ethic.
"Seldom do you seen an athlete who is willing to make the sacrifice to get to the next level, and Alex was one of the few that did," he said. "For him to accomplish what he has in a program as young as ours (the program started in 2009) is remarkable."
After colleges started showing interest in Yokubaitis during his sophomore season, he began putting on weight to meet the college minimum. That year he helped the Saints win the Division III team state title. The Saints finished second and third, respectively, the past two seasons.
"The smallest weight class in college is 125 pounds, so I had to make an effort to get there," he said. "That year I finished seventh at the national tournament and began to get attention from colleges."
Yokubaitis signed with perennial power Oklahoma State, which is coached by legendary wrestler John Smith, who won Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1992. During a 29-year stint on the OSU coaching staff, Smith has helped the Cowboys win five national championships, the last coming in 2006.
"I like him," Yokubaitis said of Smith. "He is a good Catholic guy. With the kind of guys he has been recruiting lately, I think we will be able to compete for championships again pretty soon."
Yokubaitis is one of seven incoming Cowboys freshmen. The class features two of the nation's top prospects and five of the top 28. The Cowboys finished the 2020 season ranked 11th in the national coaches poll with a 13-3 record.
Yokubaitis said he to study mechanical engineering, following his interest in physics.