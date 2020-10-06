WELSH – The Rayne Wolves ground game was a little too much as they took a 19-6 win over the Welsh Greyhounds to open the season.
The Rayne Offense had 305 yards the night and limited Welsh to only 144. Rayne gained 236 yards rushing and 69 passing yards on the night. Leading the way for Rayne was Ron Charles who finished the game 152 yards on 29 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We knew coming into this season and would lean on Ron Charles in our offense,” said Rayne Coach Kaine Guidry. “Our offensive line is probably our strongest point of offense and we felt like we could run the ball. I got to give credit to Welsh they did a lotof good things on defense that forced us into some tough situations,but we were able to get the first downs and touchdowns when we needed.”
The Wolves were the first team to get on the scoreboard. Theopening drive was capped off by a 7-yard run by Ron Charles to take a 7-0 lead with 4:14 to play in the first quarter.
The Greyhounds answered on the next drive on only the third play. Jaheim Simon scored on a 52-yard run, but the extra point was unsuccessful to trail 7-6 with 3:02 to play in the first quarter.
Evan Green intercepted a pass from Rayne on the next drive to give Welsh the ball on the Rayne 48-yard line with 1:23 to play in the first quarter. The drive stalled for Welsh and was unable to get anything going on offense. Both teams went scoreless throughout the second quarter.
Rayne extended their lead to 13-6 with 7:44 to play in the thirdquarter when Darian Chevalier scored on a 6-yard run.
The ensuing kickoff saw Welsh get a 43-yard kickoff return from Gabe Gillett to get the ball at midfield. The drive stalled later turning the ball over on down on the Rayne 25-yard line.
The final score of the game came with 40 seconds remainingwhen Charles scored on an 11-yard run.
Welsh finished the game with 128 rushing yards and 16 passing yards. Simon led the way for Welsh as he finished with 91 yards on 13 carries.
“We had a lot of young sophomores playing tonight and we made some mistakes, but we have to score more than six points,”said Welsh Coach Cody Gueringer. “We have got to put ourselves in position at the end of games to make plays. I liked our discipline tonight and didn’t have many penalties and structure wise for a team playing sophomores I was impressed by that.”