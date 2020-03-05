Hathaway's Kenedei Beard drives past Lacassine's Krissy Broxton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway's Kenedei Beard pushes the ball up the sideline against Lacassine during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway's Madison Suire shoots a 3 pointer against Lacassine during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway's Kenedei Beard shoots over Lacassine's Makeela Freeman during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway's Brea Baca-White pushes the ball up the sideline while guarded by Lacassine's Sydnie Cooley during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway's Madison Suire drives to the lane as Lacassine's Haylie Hoffpauir defends during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Makeela Freeman drives to the lane against Hathaway during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Krissy Broxton looks to drive to the basket against Hathaway during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Krissy Broxton lays the ball up in front of Hathaway's Lamiyah Sanchez during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Sydnie Cooley looks to run the offense against Hathaway during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Makeela Freeman leads a break against Hathaway during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Lacassine's Haylie Hoffpauir shoots from the corner against Lacassine during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Hathaway had an answer, usually in the form of a Kennedei Beard 3-pointer, each time Lacassine made a push in the Hornets' 65-55 win in a Class B semifinal Wednesday night at Burton Coliseum.
Hathaway (31-5) advanced to face Fairview in the state title game Friday night.
Lacassine (33-8) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to pull within 55-51 with more than 4 minutes left in the game, but Beard drained a 3-pointer, her fifth make in as many attempts, to stretch the lead back to seven. Lacassine would not get closer than five the rest of the way.
Beard finished with 18 points, shooting 6 of 8.
Hathaway never trailed after the first quarter. Lacassine scored eight straight points to take a 12-9 lead late in the opening quarter, but a 3-point play by freshman Lamiyah Sanchez tied the score for Hathaway and a putback basket by Chloey Guidry to end the quarter gave the Hornets the lead for good.
Guidry finished with 12 points and Brea Baca-White added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets.
Hathaway has one senior but showed no signs of stage fright.
"I was worried about them and told them it is OK to be nervous, that shows you care," Hathaway head coach Courtnee Young said. "I told them they couldn't play scared, and they didn't."
Vanessa Duhe had 12 points and 18 rebounds to lead Lacassine. Sydnie Cooley added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cardinals trailed by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter before making the late run. Duhe scored the last basket of the third quarter to make the score 55-44. The Cardinals then held Hathaway scoreless over the first 3:35 of the fourth quarter to Haylie Hoffpauir.
"We started picking up the pressure, which is kind of counter intuitive against a team that likes to play as quickly as they do," Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier said. "It was a little bit of executing better and making some adjustments. We got a couple of pretty good looks and made them."
Hathaway forced 24 turnovers and held Lacassine to 31 percent shooting from the floor. The Hornets missed their first five shots in the fourth quarter, but Beard's three was followed with another by Haleigh Fruge to give Hathway command of the game again. The Hornets made 5 of 11 3-point attempts in the second half after shooting 4 of 12 from long range in the first half.
Lacassine never found the range from deep, finishing the game 3 of 19 on 3-point attempts.
Led by a pair of double-doubles from Rylee Jinks and Maggie Manuel, and a smothering defense, No. 1 Fairview cruised to a 66-41 win over No. 5 Florien Tuesday in the Class B semifinals at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.