In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the first round of the high school boys basketball playoffs.
What is the most interesting large schools game?
WA: Green Oaks at Iowa. The Yellow Jackets had an uneven regular season but have a pair of quality wins over St. Louis and a couple of game-changers in guard Chris Boutte and forward Curtis Deville. Free throws have been a sore spot and will be key in what figures to be a close game.
RA: Crowley at South Beauregard. The Golden Knights are after their first postseason win since 2017 but will have to stop a Crowley team that enters the playoffs on an eight-game win streak.
What is the best small schools game?
WA: Port Barre at Lake Arthur. The teams split a pair of close games in district play, with the road team winning each time, including a four-point Port Barre win at Lake Arthur two weeks ago.
RA: Amite at Vinton. Vinton will get a chance to atone for its first-round exit from the 2019 playoffs Friday when it hosts Amite. The Warriors upset the Lions 63-55 last season. Vinton is hosting in the bi-district round for a third consecutive year, but is looking for its first postseason win since 2008.
Player to watch.
WA: Washington-Marion forward Jordan Flagg has improved over the course of the season and gives the team needed rebounding and shot-blocking.
RA: Merryville senior forward Bryten Cooley's career may be coming to an end, but that has not stopped him from putting up impressive numbers as of late. He has recorded 11 consecutive double-doubles and helped the Panthers win four of their final five regular-season games and will play a key role as Merryville looks to reach the regional round for the second time in three seasons.