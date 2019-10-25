Westlake runs off third straight win

Westlake's Eli Goss celebrates a touchdown after a defensive fumble recovery against Iowa at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Westlake's Caleb Marsh runs as Iowa’s Cejae Ceasar closes in for a tackle at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Westlake's Nic Runnels runs into the endzone for a touchdown against Iowa at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Westlake's Jasia Simien looks to turn upfield against Iowa at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
WESTLAKE — Westlake running backs Jasia Simien and Jayden Ross combined to rush for more than 200 yards and the Rams beat Iowa 42-27 on Thursday night at Max Caldarera Stadium.
The win gave Westlake its third in a row, all in District 4-3A play, and all after starting the season 0-4.
It was a game that looked as if Westlake would run away with early on, as the Rams scored first on a Ross 17-yard touchdown run. Westlake forced a fumble and Westlake's Eli Goss recovered it, taking it 2 yards for a touchdown.
Not long after that, Westlake forced another Yellow Jackets turnover when Travon Gray intercepted pass and returned the ball into Iowa territory. Soon after, Simien scored his lone touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run. That gave Westlake a 19-0 lead in a span of 2 minutes, 13 seconds.
Iowa responded on the ensuing drive with a couple of chunk plays, capping it off with a Tyrone Brass 1-yard touchdown run to get the Yellow Jackets on the board and cut Westlake's lead to 19-6.
But the story of the first half was Westlake's dominance. Known for their power running game and the two-headed monster of Ross and Simien, the Rams went to the air for their next touchdown when quarterback Drew Winn found Nic Runnels on a throwback screen, and Runnels easily ran into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown reception.
Ross' 18-yard touchdown run near the end of the half and the ensuing 2-point conversion put Westlake up 35-6 at the half.
But Iowa did not go away easily in the second half. The Yellow Jackets came out of halftime with explosive plays and got on the board with a Brass 2-yard touchdown run. That score came right after Iowa's Brycen Leblanc intercepted a pass.
The Yellow Jackets scored again when quarterback Gene Natali scrambled and heaved a ball up to Curtis Deville, who made a tough catch and shrugged off a Westlake defender for a 44-yard touchdown reception. In the blink of an eye, the Rams' 35-6 lead was cut to 35-21 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
Fortunately for Westlake, its offense is built to hold leads, even if some of its drives don't result in scores. But in the fourth quarter, the Rams found their way to the end zone again when Ross ran in from 5 yards out for his third touchdown to make the score 42-21.
Iowa got one last score when Natali found a wide-open T.J. Cormier in the end zone to cut Westlake's lead to 42-27. The Yellow Jackets recovered the onside kick, but Westlake held and forced Iowa to turn the ball over on downs.
"We played one really good half," Westlake head coach John Richardson said. "And then we turn, first thing we do in the second half is turn the ball over, and then they got on the board.
"They're explosive on offense, and then the next thing you know, it went from (35-6) to 35-21 just like that. Fortunately we were able to drive down and get another score. We made plays when we had to, but we didn't play as well as I was hoping in the second half."
With the district title still in its control, Westlake will host St. Louis Catholic next week. Meanwhile, Iowa's next game will be on the road against Jennings.