Watkins’ turn to step up, lead ’Hounds

After two years of waiting his turn, Welsh defensive back Landon Watkins got his chance last season and made the most of it, helping the Greyhounds make a return trip to the Superdome, where they lost in the Class 2A championship game.
Now a senior, Watkins is hoping to help the ‘Hounds finish the job.
A first-year starter last year, Watkins opened the season at cornerback before moving to free safety, where he grew into a leadership role, making pre-snap reads and calls to get the defense set.
"At first I wasn't too sure about playing safety, but now I like it more than corner," Watkins said of the added responsibility. "I like having more freedom and being able to do more at safety. At corner it is you and that receiver, a one-on-one battle. At safety you have to make a lot of calls for the defense; I enjoy that.
"I like tackling but also like being in coverage too. I think I have gotten a lot faster and a lot smarter through high school so far, a lot better player all-around."
Watkins earned a championship ring as a sophomore. He said he spent his first two seasons watching the stars who led Welsh to the 2017 state title.
"I didn't get to play much but I watched guys like (current McNeese State player) Zach Hayes and tried to learn from them," Watkins said. "Zach always set a good example for everybody. He did his best no matter what the circumstances were and that is what I try to do."
Watkins said he and his fellow seniors are ready to lead Welsh back to New Orleans.
"We want to go back and win it this time," he said. "We have a lot of guys who work hard. We are going to give all we have on every play. We return quite a few people on defense; it should be just as good as it has been in the past. We have Kaden and Jevin LaBouve at linebacker, Keegan LaBouve and Darren Benoit on the line, Kyle Richard at cornerback, a lot of seniors. We rely a lot on the guys up front, the put the pressure on and create a lot of opportunities for the defensive backs."
Watkins said the Greyhounds are in good hands with new head coach Jeremiah Gueringer.
"I like the energy he brings to the team," Watkins said. "He pushes us and gets us to do things we never thought we could do."
Gueringer said Watkins is a model Greyhound.
"He is willing to do what is necessary to win," Gueringer said. "Sacrifices his body in regards to coming up to make tackles no matter the size of who it is as well as getting into coverage and making plays against guys that might be bigger, stronger, or faster than him.
"He is truly team-oriented and a great kid to coach. He is the type of kid that every coach dreams of coaching and having on the field at all times. He leads the secondary by making every call. He lets everyone know the coverages and what's going on at every single practice. He worries about the little things, which ultimately add up to make the biggest difference."