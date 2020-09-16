W-M helmet
Special to the American Press

Already expecting to take on a larger role in the Washington-Marion offense, senior running back Josiah Porter has gone a step further, taking on cornerback duties on defense as he hopes to help the Charging Indians return to the playoffs.

Porter said he hopes playing both sides of the ball will create more chances to catch the eye of college coaches.

“I wanted to play more than one position, I felt like it would open up more opportunities for offers,” he said. “So if I didn't get any offers for playing running back, I can get offers from playing defense. And it's easy for me to understand defense as well as offense. Some people don't understand what to do on defense like coverages, but I know and want to learn more about defense.”

Porter said he hasn’t had any problems learning the new position.

“I feel like it's the easiest position on defense,” he said. “Just getting in zone, and when it's time to play man I like the competition of going up against the receiver.”

Offensively, Porter says speed is his strength and that he enjoys the teamwork required on that side of the ball.

“(I enjoy) the linemen having my back and blocking for me, getting yards and scoring touchdowns,” he said.

Porter draws inspiration from Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook.

“He can read holes very well and once he gets out it’s like nobody can touch him because he's too fast,” Porter said.

“He can juke and score and he can catch and run. Definitely one of the best backs in the NFL.”

W-M head coach Toriano Williams said Porter has the desire, skill set and work ethic needed to succeed.

“He’s a hard worker,” Williams said. “He loves learning and getting better. He has great vision.”

Elton opts out of 2020 football season

  • Updated
Elton opts out of 2020 football season

With low numbers, many young, inexperienced players and the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Elton High School has chosen not to play football this fall.

Colleges chasing elusive LCCP WR Jackson

  • Updated
Colleges chasing elusive LCCP WR Jackson

Lake Charles College Prep receiver Keshlon Jackson isn’t caught from behind very often, but college recruiters have been able to track the junior star down during the first week contact between coaches and underclassmen recruits is allowed.

RB Citizen ready to carry LCCP's offense

  • Updated
RB Citizen ready to carry LCCP’s offense

Long a target of college recruiters due to a mix of power and speed, Lake Charles College Prep running back TreVonte’ Citizen is hoping to seize an opportunity to become the workhorse back for the Blazers this season.