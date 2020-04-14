Editor's Note: Third in a series of high school all-decade teams. See Wednesday's edition for the girls small schools team.
Looking back over the last 10 years, it is impossible to ignore the accomplishments of Hamilton Christian head coach Dexter Washington and Pitkin guard Garrett Edwards.
The pair headline the American Press Small Schools Boys All-Decade Small Schools team as coach and player of the decade.
Before Edwards hit the court for Pitkin, the Tigers had not been to the state tournament since winning the Class B state championship in 2004. Over the last three seasons, Edwards led the Tigers to the state tournament twice and was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class B MVP in 2019 after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds a game.
In his final season, Edwards averaged 32 points and 13 rebounds a game and was named the American Press All-Southwest Small Schools MVP.
He finished his career with 4,103 points and was a three-time All-Southwest first-team selection.
Before Washington arrived at Hamilton Christian Academy, the Warriors had won four playoff games in 10 years. Over the last seven seasons, the Warriors have won no fewer than 20 games, six district championships and reached at least the quarterfinals.
Washington has led the Warriors to four consecutive trips to the state tournament, including a run to the 2019 Division IV final that ended in a 56-51 loss to Lafayette Christian.
Three of Washington's charges made the All-Decade team, led by first-teamer Michael Thomas (6-0, guard, 2020) and second-team members Camren Hare (6-3, guard, 2017) and Kenan Fontenot (6-1, guard, 2017).
Thomas was a two-time All-Southwest Louisiana MVP and led the Warriors to their first appearance in the state final in 2019 while averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as a junior. He took the Warriors to the semifinals as a senior this season and earned his third consecutive all-state and All-Southwest Louisiana first-team honor.
Hare went to HCA after two successful seasons at Johnson Bayou, where he led the Rebels to the quarterfinals in 2015 and earned second-team all-state honors after averaging 25 points game.
Hare and Fontenot helped lead the Warriors to the quarterfinals in 2016 and the school's first semifinal appearance in 2017, which garnered Hare second-team all-state and All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP honors in 2017 after averaging 19 points a game. Hare was named All-Southwest Louisiana three times.
Fontenot made the All-Southwest Louisiana first team three times in his career.
Also on the first team is Fairview's Josh Walker (6-1, guard 2013) and Brennon Maddox (6-1, guard, 2016) and Anacoco's Will Reese (6-3, guard, 2016).
Walker and Maddox helped lead the Panthers to their most successful five-year stretch in program history. Walker, a two-time All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP (2012, 2013), lead Fairview to the Class B semifinals in 2012 and quarterfinals in 2013. He averaged 23.3 points a game over his final two seasons.
Maddox earned all-state Class B and All-Southwest Louisiana MVP honors as a sophomore in 2014 after leading the Panthers to the final while averaging 22.2 points and 16.4 rebounds a game. He took the Panthers back to the state tournament in 2015 (26 ppg) and the quarterfinals in 2016 (29.5 ppg).
Maddox was a three-time member of All-Southwest Louisiana first team and Class B all-state first-team.
Reese led Anacoco to back-to-back Class B state titles in 2015 and 2016 and was the LSWA Class B MVP both seasons. He averaged 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds a game in 2015 and averaged 26.7 points a game in 2016.
Rounding out the second team is Hathaway's Dylan Augustine (5-9, guard, 2013), Lake Arthur's Torrell Levias (6-3, forward, 2020) and Elizabeth's Kolby Friday (6-2, forward, 2020).
Levias earned All-Southwest Louisiana honors four times, three as a first-team member, and led the Tigers to the semifinals in 2019 for the first time since 1956.
This season he averaged a double-double (18.2 ppg, 14 rpg) and led the Tigers to the quarterfinals.
Friday led Elizabeth to the Class B semifinals three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016. He capped his career in 2016 by earning the All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools MVP award and a spot on the Class B all-state first team after averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds a game.
Augustine averaged 25 points a game in 2013 and earned Class B first-team all-state and All-Southwest Louisiana first-team honors. He made the All-Southwest Louisiana second team as a junior in 2012.