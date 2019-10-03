Warriors host Oberlin

The schedule doesn't ease up for the Hamilton Christian Warriors, who must rebound from a tough loss to Basile in its District 4-1A opener to host undefeated Oberlin this week.
The Warriors (2-1, 0-1) will host the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) tonight at Westlake High School. All three Cougar Stadium tenants — Hamilton, Lake Charles College Prep and St. Louis, are home for the weekend, so Hamilton moved its game with Prep hosting Kinder tonight and St. Louis hosting Church Point on Friday.
Hamilton took a 32-27 lead on Basile early in the fourth quarter last week, but gave up two late touchdowns on the road. Quarterback Neiman Sullen had two touchdowns rushing and two more passing for the Warriors.
"I thought we played pretty well; offensively we were able to move the ball but stalled on a few drives that reached the red zone," said Warriors head coach Jules Sullen.
"Defensively, we lost two players and weren't able to make the adjustments. This week we have been working our backups more just in case."
Now the Warriors must face an Oberlin defense that has allowed 34 points through four weeks and has outscored opponents by an average of 20 points per week.
Offensively, Oberlin has show more diversity, with quarterback Levi Peloquin throwing for more than 100 yards per game each of the past three weeks. Running backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman have combined for more than 700 yards.
"I think (Oberlin head coach Durrell) Peloquin and those guys are doing a tremendous job," Sullen said. "The quarterback is big and throws the ball really wall. I am impressed with them offensively and defensively. We know this is one of the better teams we will face. Defensively, they try to take away what you do best. The line is solid and is able to apply to pressure. They have faced different kinds of teams, running and throwing."
Elsewhere
Grand Lake (4-0, 1-0) looks to remain undefeated when it hosts Basile (2-2, 1-0) Friday. The Hornets have been winning with defense, allowing 11 points per game. The offense has come to life over the past two weeks with 88 points scored. Elton (0-4, 0-1) is at Merryville (1-3, 0-1) tonight with each team looking for its first district win. Elton lost to East Beauregard last week while Merryville lost at Grand Lake. The Trojans (1-3, 1-0) will host Gueydan (1-3, 0-1) Friday.
In other games tonight, Kinder (1-3) visits LCC Prep (2-2) with both teams looking to bounce back from Week 4 losses; Iowa (2-2) visits DeRidder (3-1), South Beauregard (2-2) hosts Tioga (4-0) and Pickering (3-1) hosts Lake Arthur (2-2).