Defending Class 4A state champion LaGrange showed its title-winning form in a dominant 71-43 nondistrict win over Westgate Tuesday night.
LaGrange (3-0) dominated from the outset, opening with a 16-4 run that featured eight points and a steal by returning all-state guard Jeriah Warren.
Warren, a Florida signee, dominated the second quarter, opening with a pull-up jumper and closing it with a long 3-pointer. She scored 14 in the quarter and 22 in the first half.
Louisiana-Monroe signee Aasia Sam scored 14 points and made four steals in the first half for the Gators, who outscored Westgate 27-5 in the second quarter to build a 49-14 halftime lead.
LaGrange head coach LaKeem Holmes said his star duo is setting the tone for the rest of the team with their strong work ethic and desire.
"Jeriah started the season kind of slow so she has been staying an extra hour after practice working on her game," Holmes said. "She saw at the end of last year that she had to be more aggressive.
"Aasia has been the same way, getting more assertive this season."
Holmes said the team has put last year's title run behind them.
"They're not satisfied because they won state last year, they want to get better every day," he said.
Warren finished with 24 points, Sam with 15, all in the first half. Mckenzie Shaw scored 14 off the bench.
"I like the energy that McKenzie brings us and I thought Krissy Broxton (eight points) played well for us tonight," Holmes said. "Miah Alexis did a great job being the third guard with both units. We have a good sophomore group that I think is going to get better. I think we'll look like a different team in January."
Shakiya Lumpkin led Westgate (2-2) with 12 points while Asia Marshall scored 11.