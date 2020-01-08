LG Aasia Sam fouls STL Mycai Trail during a shot during their game at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Jan.7, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Juniors Jeriah Warren and Aasia Sam dominated at both ends of the court Tuesday night to lead Class 4A No. 1 LaGrange to a 67-48 win over Division II No. 3 St. Louis.
Warren led the way with 27 points. Sam finished with 19 points.
"The older them two get, the more confident they get and they realize who they are," LaGrange head coach La'Keem Holmes said. "It doesn't really matter what defenses get played against them because we can respond to anything. If Sam and Warren are that aggressive, we are tough to beat."
Warren had six assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. Sam added four steals and four rebounds.
"I tell Aasia all the time, when she gets going defensively it sparks us offensively," Holmes said. "It sparks our confidence when she is able to get up and guard. Jeriah has been playing at a different level. She has been more aggressive."
The pair combined for 13 points to lead the Gators (17-2) to an early 17-4 lead while the Saints (15-3) adjusted to having three freshmen in the starting lineup with a pair of starters — Torey Washington and Anaiya Turner — out with injuries.
"We were not rotating right on the defense," St. Louis head coach Tony Johnson said. "The Warren kid is a very good basketball player. She made us do some things that we are not used to doing on defense. We have kids out that are injured. I think the effort was there. We just didn't execute well tonight. We just got out of rhythm.
"When you have three freshmen on the floor, it is tough, and we were playing a 4A team. We have been playing very well up till tonight. A lot of things (LaGrange) did made us play like that. We didn't do a good job of executing on offense."
St. Louis came out in a box-and-one defense to combat Warren but started to switch it up with zone and man to man to get back into the game. The Saints used an 8-2 run to cut the Gators lead to 19-11 on a three-point play by Mycaa Trail with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
St. Louis' Gabbie Link hit two of her four 3-pointers in the second quarter, but the Gators started to pull away with a 6-0 run at the end of the second quarter once they calmed down in front of one of its largest crowds of the season. LaGrange led 37-22 at halftime and St. Louis got no closer than 14 points in the second half.
"We played a little sloppy, honestly," Holmes said. "We were anxious for the game. I think the crowd size caused both teams to play a little sloppy. We started settling down a little bit. I think that we still need to execute a lot better. I think that they hit seven or eight 3s on us. We had some bad rotations.
"We have to do better defensively, but I think that we came out with the right energy. But I think we overplayed sometimes. I think we looked for steals instead of securing traps."
Trail led St. Louis with 22 points and Link finished with 16.
Elton dominated District 4-1A last season on its way to winning its first state girls basketball championship since 1975, but the No. 1 Indians supremacy in the district will be tested today by a tough, young Merryville team that is ranked No. 4 in the most recent Louisiana High School Athle…
Three weeks into the regular season, a trip to the Superdome for a state championship game didn't look like much of a possibility with the Jennings Bulldogs, who were still looking to break into the win column after opening with a series of losses to Leesville, DeRidder and Eunice.