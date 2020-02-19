W-M win sets up showdown

Washington Marion’s Darius Reado applies defensive pressure to LaGrange’s Danan Trahan at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Tyree Brown drives up the floor after a turn over from LaGrange’s Knyles Randall at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Tyree Brown drives against LaGrange’s Chris Willis at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore drives to the basket ahead of LaGrange’s Darrell Washington at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Chris Willis shoots over Washington Marion’s Darius Reado at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Darrell Washington shoots against Washingtom Marion at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Danan Trahan lays the ball up as Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore avoids the foul at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Danan Trahan lays the ball up as Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore avoids the foul at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Darrell Washington shoots over Washington Marion’s Brayon Turpeau at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Darius Reado applies defensive pressure to LaGrange’s Danan Trahan at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Tyree Brown drives up the floor after a turn over from LaGrange’s Knyles Randall at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Tyree Brown drives against LaGrange’s Chris Willis at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore drives to the basket ahead of LaGrange’s Darrell Washington at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Chris Willis shoots over Washington Marion’s Darius Reado at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Darrell Washington shoots against Washingtom Marion at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Danan Trahan lays the ball up as Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore avoids the foul at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Danan Trahan lays the ball up as Washington Marion’s Jamaar Moore avoids the foul at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
LaGrange’s Darrell Washington shoots over Washington Marion’s Brayon Turpeau at Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
After letting a late lead — and control of the District 4-4A race — slip away last week in a loss to North Vermilion, Washington-Marion anchored down late against LaGrange in a 46-35 win Tuesday night.
W-M (15-9, 6-1) held LaGrange (15-16, 3-4) to five points in the final quarter to take control of a game which was close most of the way. The win set up a district title showdown Friday night, when W-M visits Rayne (21-11, 6-1) in the final game of the regular season, with the outright district title on the line.
Jamaar Moore scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Charging Indians, the last four points coming on an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter. That push gave W-M a 13-point lead, its largest of the game.
LaGrange led once, at 5-4, but kept close most of the way. A putback by Darrell Washington late in the third quarter got the Gators within 33-30, but W-M got baskets from Tyree Brown and Jordan Flagg to push the lead to seven at the end of the quarter.
Washington finished with a double-double of 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. W-M head coach Albert Hartwell said he was pleased with how his smaller team played against the 6-foot-7 Washington.
"We had to help on (Washington)," Hartwell said. "We had to change what we did against him in the first game. Our guys on the weak side did a good job of that and (W-M center) Flagg was tough. He did a good job for us tonight getting rebounds and blocking some shots. He's a junior that is on the way up. He's going to be pretty good."
Brown finished with 11 for W-M. Chris Willis scored 10 for LaGrange.
Braylon Turpeau scored nine points off the bench for W-M.
"He has a good game, we just have to channel him in the right direction," Hartwell said of Turpeau. "He brings offense and he can play defense when he wants to. Tonight he helped us rebounding in addition to scoring."
Hartwell said his team learned some tough lessons in last week's loss.
"We gave that one away," he said. "We had a late lead but did not understand when to foul, when not to foul, we let the game get away from us.
"I like having a game big stakes before we start the playoffs. We have a young team, only two seniors, so whatever they accomplish is like gravy. Next year we will have 11 or 12 guys back that have played."
After letting a late lead — and control of the District 4-4A race — slip away last week in a loss to North Vermilion, Washington-Marion anchored down late against LaGrange in a 46-35 win Tuesday night.
The girls basketball state tournament has returned to Lake Charles at an opportune time, as a number of area teams are in position to have a home court advantage after the LHSAA released playoff pairings Monday.
A game back in the District 4-3A boys basketball race, the Iowa Yellow Jackets will have two big factors in their favor tonight when they host leader St. Louis — home-court advantage and a previous win over the Saints.