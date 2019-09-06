W-M opens with Broncos

An uneven performance on the field in last week's jamboree didn't bother new Washington-Marion head coach Toriano Williams too much since his team kept its poise and kept fighting.
This week the regular season opens with the Charging Indians getting another test in the form of the visiting Sam Houston Broncos.
W-M struggled stopping the run and with penalties in its 28-20 loss to Sulphur last week, but Williams is still upbeat.
"We played OK, not to the standard we want, but we are just getting started," Williams said. "We have a long ways to go. We did a good job of fighting and not giving up, I am real proud of that. We stayed composed no matter of what was going on. We stayed on the goal, that made it easier for us and is one reason why we were able to battle back.
"We need to improve on fundamentals. If we stay sound and do the small things right, everything will fall into place."
The Broncos passing game was in good form in Sam Houston's 34-14 jamboree win over DeRidder, with Luke Yuhasz hauling in a pair of touchdown passes from Kyle Bartley.
"Sam Houston has so many weapons. Luke and (Tavyen) Grice are helping out on the receiving end and, of course, the quarterback is putting the ball in the right places for them," Williams said. "The big guy (Jerren Gilbert) is doing a wonderful job on the offensive line. We will have to play our best to make sure we can stay with them."
W-M's passing game found its stride late against Sulphur with Devin Williams and William Carswell connecting on scoring passes of 81 and 59 yards. Another apparent TD was called back due to penalty. Williams threw for 207 yards while Carswell had three receptions for 147 yards.
Elsewhere
Barbe will look to continue its dominance against area competition when it hosts LaGrange. The Bucs are 37-1 against Calcasieu Parish opponents over the last 10 years.
St. Louis, which rebounded from a slow start last season, looks to get off on the good foot this year when it hosts Crowley. The Saints closed last season with four wins in six games after starting 1-5.
Iota, which won 13 consecutive games before losing in the Class 3A quarterfinals, visits Iowa, which is looking to bounce back from a two-win season. The Yellow Jacks had finished with a wining record each of the previous six seasons.