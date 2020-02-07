LONGVILLE — Early in the second half, No. 15 South Beauregard seemed to be in control with a two-goal lead, but West Feliciana came back to score three unanswered goals, getting the winner in the closing seconds of the second overtime to win 3-2 Thursday night in the bi-district round of the Division II playoffs.
West Feliciana's (6-10-2) Maddie Temple scored the winner with 30 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime off a Sarah Toler pass.
South Beauregard (14-11) hosted a playoff game for the first time since the program's inception two years ago.
"As a second-year varsity program, to host a playoff game as the No. 15 seed, and runner-up in district, I couldn't be prouder of these girls," South Beauregard head coach Derek Midkiff said. "We have one senior on this team and started two eighth-graders. We have nothing to do but get better.
"It is tough not to get the win."
The Lady K's' lone senior, Gabriel Barbier, scored the first postseason goal in program history in the 22nd minute. Eighth-grader Emma Huber started the play with a throw-in and Jenna Mullican passed it to Barbier.
In the 51st minute, McKenzie Harris got a free kick from outside the 18-yard box. She fired the ball to the right post and it slipped out the hands of goalkeeper Emma Cutrer and in for a 2-0 lead. But the Saints scored a pair of goals in a 6-minute span to tie the score.
"We were moving the ball around well in the first 55 minutes," Midkiff said. "We got a 2-0 lead and we let them get into the game.
"We had a foul in the box that resulted in a PK that they scored on. I think it was about five or six minutes later that they put the next one in the goal to tie us up. We were just battling back from that the rest of the night."
The teams battled muddy field conditions left over from several weeks of rain.
"It affected us quite a bit, but it affected both teams' game plan," Midkiff said. "The ball just doesn't play the same as we are used to playing on. But both teams had to deal with it."
West Feliciana was awarded a penalty kick in the 58th minute. South Beauregard goalkeeper Ivana Robinson made the initial stop on Madison Bennett's shot, but Bennett was able to score on the rebound. Temple tied the score in the 65th minute on a one-on-one breakaway.
Robinson made 10 saves, including two in the first overtime.
West Feliciana looked as if it had the winner with 2 minutes left in regulation when Temple knocked one in off the left post, but she was called offside. West Feliciana was called offside 16 times.
West Feliciana (6-10-2): Goals — Madison Bennett, Maddie Temple (2). Assists — Sarah Toler. South Beauregard (14-11): Goals — Gabriel Barbier, McKenzie Harris. Assists — Jenna Mullican.