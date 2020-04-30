For most high school football programs, the spring practice season is a chance to fine-tune schemes already in place and get ready for the fall.
For programs with new coaches, such as Sulphur and Vinton, spring is particularly important because that is the first chance to install new offenses and defenses.
That challenge becomes infinitely more difficult when spring practice is not an option. That is the case for the Tors and Lions since Gov. John Bel Edwards closed schools mid-March in response to the coronavirus global pandemic.
"It has been tough," Sulphur head coach Chris Towery said. "I was on campus for a couple of weeks before they shut schools. I did get to interact with the kids some.
"We haven't gotten a chance to implement a lot of stuff. We are changing the offense and defense. There has not been a lot of time to get those things or put your culture into place. It takes a while to implement a different culture."
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine said earlier this month that teams will get an extra week of practice in the fall, which was already an option for teams that choose not to have spring practice. But Vinton head coach Lark Hebert said he wishes his Lions could have had the spring option.
"How it will affect us, we will not know till the season (starts)," Hebert said. "It is very frustrating from the coaching standing point because we want to get going.
"In reality, not only do you lose spring, you lose the spring scrimmage. I would rather have the spring training instead of that extra week."
Both coaches said they have heard several rumors of what might be next, such as pushing back the start of the regular season to allow for the extra week of practice to possibly having two fall scrimmages to make up for the loss of the one in the spring. The problem, they said, comes down to not being able to make a plan with so many questions waiting for an answer.
"When you don't know the time or day, how can you make a plan?" Towery said.
Hebert said he expects more information to come sometime in May.
"I am sure the LHSAA and governor will have a lot to say about what we can do in the summer," Hebert said. "I think the month of May will be big.
"I think if there is not a spike in illnesses, then people will get more comfortable. We just have to be patient and wait for a little more information. I hope it happens sooner than later."
Another concern for coaches throughout the state is getting in enough conditioning to avoid injuries when the season does start.
"The biggest concern is getting the kids into shape," Hebert said. "If they don't start letting us lift weights and condition to get the kids ready for August camp, it could really put the kids behind. You would hate to endanger the kids' health."
In the meantime, Towery said he has been using online video chat services to communicate with coaches and players.
"I met with our quarterbacks last night (online) and went over several protection schemes, but it is just not the same," Towery said. "We do have a staff meeting with coaches every Monday morning online. We also have coordinator meetings once or twice a week and strength and condition meeting once a week. We did put workouts out, and we put out 50 demonstration clips on Hudl(.com) so the kids can access them and see what we want to get done."
Hebert said he's relying on his players' desire to stay in shape.
"Have not set up anything for kids to do at home," Hebert said. "They can't go to a gym, and you don't know what they have at home.
"Don't just sit on the couch and watch TV. Hopefully, they are staying active.
"We have had kids text us that they are just throwing the football around at home. The kids are excited and want to play football. You can't tell the kids they can get together because you can't have more than 10, but our kids love working out. They are going to work out regardless. They are staying in shape."