In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week of volleyball and small schools football.
What is the most interesting small school football game on this week’s schedule?
RA: Vinton at DeQuincy. It is one of the oldest rivalries in Southwest Louisiana, dating back nearly 100 years to 1924. DeQuincy is looking to rebound after its first district loss to Kinder and likely needs to win out to secure a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Vinton has won three of its last four games led by QB Drew Heinen, who has throw for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns, run for 367 yards and four TDs during that span.
WA: Hamilton Christian at East Beauregard. The Warriors are clinging to one of the final playoff spots in Division IV while the Trojans are one spot away from the top 16 in Class A, which would mean a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The game features a great contrast in style, with Hamilton boasting a set of speedy skill players and the Trojans a power run game.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Oakdale running back Keyon Pugh has been hard to stop this season with 1,404 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has run for more than 200 yards in four consecutive games. Pugh will be a key factor as the Warriors make a push for the playoffs. Oakdale is currently outside the top-32 and will likely need to win out.
WA: Hamilton’s Dakori Lewis had a huge game on both sides of the ball last week, scoring on offense and forcing a pair of turnovers on defense. The RB/ DB will have to be physical and help the Warrior front against the physical East Beauregard running game.
What is the best volleyball game on the schedule this week?
RA: Sulphur at Sam Houston, Tuesday. Two schools will look to end long district championship droughts tonight in Moss Bluff. Sam Houston hasn’t won a district championship since 2014 and it looking for its first as a Division I team. It has been a little longer for Sulphur, who hasn’t won one since 2003. Sulphur has won 10 consecutive games, while Sam Houston has won its last six against Sulphur.
WA: Westlake at St. Louis, Thursday. The Saints can avenge their only district loss and claim a share of the regular season title with a win. The Saints and Rams played a four-set match in Lake Charles earlier this month. St. Louis has won both its matches since then in straight sets.