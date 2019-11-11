spkm_1003_Hamilton_v_Oberlin-5
Buy Now

Oberlin's running back Colin Chatman runs up the sideline for a big gain against Hamilton Christian at Max Caldarera Stadium in Westlake, Louisiana on Thursday, October 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

Undefeated Oberlin drew the top seed among area schools in the football playoff pairings that were released Sunday.

St. Louis earned the fifth seed in Division II and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2010.

A total of 22 area teams made the field. Among the newcomers to the postseason this year are LaGrange, Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake.

The Tigers earned the second seed in Class 1A and will get a bye in the first round. Oberlin reached the quarterfinal round last year before losing to Oak Grove, the eventual state runner-up.

The 1A bracket features an all-area matchup as No. 11 Grand Lake will host No. 22 Merryville in a District 4-1A rematch. No. 10 Basile and No. 13 East Beauregard will also open at home.

Welsh was the area's lone representative in the Superdome last year and will enter this year as the No. 21 seed in Class 2A and will open at No. 12 Franklin.

Another all-local matchup will occur in 2A, with No. 25 Rosepine playing at No. 8 Kinder, the area's highest-seeded team in the class. No. 13 Lake Arthur and No 14 DeQuincy will open at home. No. 32 Vinton was the last team to make the field and will travel to top seed Ferriday.

In Class 3A, Lake Charles College Prep earned the highest seed among locals at No. 11. Iota, a semifinalist last year, is the No. 14 seed.

All three Class 4A teams — Leesville, DeRidder and LaGrange will open on the road.

The Gators were winless last season and missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

"It's a good accomplishment to be back into the playoffs after not making it the last two years," head coach Marrico Wilson said.

The Gators are the No. 26 seed and will play at No. 7 Assumption.

Wilson said the Gators will have to find their midseason form, when they won three straight. They lost two of three to end the regular season.

"To be honest we are not playing well at all," he said. "Instead of us peaking right now we are not and it's multiple reasons why."

Both 5A teams in the field will open at home. No. 14 Barbe will host No. 19 Marksville while No. 10 Sam Houston will host No. 23 Covington.

More from this section

Finishing touches on regular season

  • Updated
Finishing touches on regular season

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 10 of the high school football season.

Bold finish for Broncos

  • Updated
Bold finish for Broncos

MOSS BLUFF — Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz each scored touchdowns three different ways, and Sam Houston's defense played its part, forcing four turnovers as the host Broncos beat Sulphur 56-19 Friday night in the regular-season finale.

Oberlin claims 4-1A title

  • Updated
Oberlin claims 4-1A title

BASILE — Oberlin used a combination of a methodical offense and a stout defense to beat Basile 41-13 Friday on the road to win its first district championship since 2016.

St. Louis shares title with LCCP

  • Updated
St. Louis shares title with LCCP

A reliable ground attack and versatile defense sealed a 38-12 win and a share of the District 4-3A championship for the St. Louis Saints against the Iowa Yellow Jackets.

LCCP gets share of 4-3A crown

  • Updated
LCCP gets share of 4-3A crown

Lake Charles College Prep pulled away in the second half of a 38-28 District 4-3A win over South Beauregard.