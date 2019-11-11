Undefeated Oberlin drew the top seed among area schools in the football playoff pairings that were released Sunday.
St. Louis earned the fifth seed in Division II and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2010.
A total of 22 area teams made the field. Among the newcomers to the postseason this year are LaGrange, Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake.
The Tigers earned the second seed in Class 1A and will get a bye in the first round. Oberlin reached the quarterfinal round last year before losing to Oak Grove, the eventual state runner-up.
The 1A bracket features an all-area matchup as No. 11 Grand Lake will host No. 22 Merryville in a District 4-1A rematch. No. 10 Basile and No. 13 East Beauregard will also open at home.
Welsh was the area's lone representative in the Superdome last year and will enter this year as the No. 21 seed in Class 2A and will open at No. 12 Franklin.
Another all-local matchup will occur in 2A, with No. 25 Rosepine playing at No. 8 Kinder, the area's highest-seeded team in the class. No. 13 Lake Arthur and No 14 DeQuincy will open at home. No. 32 Vinton was the last team to make the field and will travel to top seed Ferriday.
In Class 3A, Lake Charles College Prep earned the highest seed among locals at No. 11. Iota, a semifinalist last year, is the No. 14 seed.
All three Class 4A teams — Leesville, DeRidder and LaGrange will open on the road.
The Gators were winless last season and missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
"It's a good accomplishment to be back into the playoffs after not making it the last two years," head coach Marrico Wilson said.
The Gators are the No. 26 seed and will play at No. 7 Assumption.
Wilson said the Gators will have to find their midseason form, when they won three straight. They lost two of three to end the regular season.
"To be honest we are not playing well at all," he said. "Instead of us peaking right now we are not and it's multiple reasons why."
Both 5A teams in the field will open at home. No. 14 Barbe will host No. 19 Marksville while No. 10 Sam Houston will host No. 23 Covington.