Lake Charles will host a pair of girls basketball showdowns tonight, with a battle of undefeated teams between Sulphur and St. Louis while Elton, last year's Class 1A state champion, visits LaGrange.
Both games will start at 6 p.m.
The Saints (5-0) and Tors (7-0) are both off to flying starts.
The Saints swept four games at the St. Mary's tournament in New Orleans last week, capping it off with a win over perennial power Warren Easton in the championship game.
Sophomore Myca Trail was named tournament MVP after scoring 83 points in the four games.
Sulphur won the Westlake tournament with Moe Patterson scoring 21 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game.
"They have a good inside game with Patterson and Reagan Ojoro," said St. Louis head coach Tony Johnson. "They are patient and well-coached and will try to slow things down. We'll have to do some things to try to make it up-tempo, try to get them out of their element."
Johnson said he likes what he has seen from his team so far.
"We have played pretty good, been able to contain people and play hard on the defensive end," he said. "We still have some things to work on such as offensive rebounding."
While Elton (3-3) is looking to repeat last year's accomplishments, LaGrange (3-0) is looking to take the next step of reaching the state tournament after losing in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs last season.
The Gators are back in 4A this season and feature plenty of returning talent, led by guards Nadailyn Carrier and Aasia Sam and forwards Jeriah Warren and Alonah Gray.
Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes said his team is off to a good start but still has work to do.
"Our energy has been good, we have been playing hard and taking pride on the defensive end," Holmes said. "Biggest thing is the room for improvement. We're nowhere near our ceiling."
Elton returns star Vici Woods, a first team all state selection last year after averaging 13 points, 14 rebounds per game, 3 blocks and 4 steals per game. Last year the Indians lost to LaGrange by one point. Holmes said slowing Woods is a chore.
"She is relentless on the glass and has great touch around the rim," he said. "She plays tough on both ends."