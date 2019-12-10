In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week in high school basketball.
What is the best boys game on the schedule?
WA: A pair of unbeatens meet in Iowa tonight when Hathaway visits. The Hornets are 12-0 while the Yellow Jackets have started the season with three double-digit wins behind a stingy defense that is allowing just 32 points per game.
RA: A pair of old district rivals will meet Thursday when Washington-Marion travels to Westlake. Washington-Marion moved up to Class 4A this season after reaching the 3A quarterfinals last season. The Charging Indians broke a three-game slump Saturday with a 76-64 win over city rival Lake Charles College Prep. Westlake is coming off a 55-41 loss in the Elton Rock the Rim finals to 2019 2A semifinalist Lake Arthur.
Which girls game is most interesting?
WA: LaGrange vs. Natchitoches Central, Wednesday at the Barbe tournament. The Gators are off to a 5-0 start. Natchitoches Central is a traditional state power that has started the season with four wins in five games.
RA: Kinder at Reeves. Kinder is coming off winning the Elton Rock the Rim championship and will look to hand Reeves it first loss of the season. Reeves is 14-0 and has won by an average of 22.4 points led by the underclassmen duo of Claire Dunnehoo (16.7 ppg) and Maddie Ford (17.5 ppg).
Name a player to watch.
WA: Grand Lake's Kael Delcambre scored 25 points in the Hornets most recent game and leads a potent offensive attack. The Hornets face a difficult schedule this week with games against South Beauregard, Jennings, Westlake and Hathaway.
RA: Senior point guard Brooklyn Fontenot has helped Kinder get off to a 5-1 start. Fontenot was on fire last week, averaging 22 points a game as the Yellow Jackets went 2-0 at the Elton Rock the Rim tournament.