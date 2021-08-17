Barbe two-way star Halie Pappion committed to play college softball at Boston College.
Last season, Pappion helped the Bucs win the Class 5A state championship, hitting .406 with nine home runs while striking out 192 batters with a 1.49 ERA.
Pappion was the winning pitcher of each of Barbe’s five playoff games, including a 3-1 win over Airline in the state championship game.
As a freshman, Pappion helped the Bucs finish as state runner-up.
Pappion said a visit to the campus sealed the deal.
“I loved the atmosphere and the college, the campus is beautiful and I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it,” she said. “I love the coaches and the atmosphere there.”
Pappion said it did not take long to determine that Boston College was where she wanted to be.
“All through August I’ve seen them, they have seen me and we have talked a lot,” Pappion said. “They liked what I have to offer and I liked what they are offering. I like that it is in a Power 5 conference, how excited the coaches are about the program and the fact that they have a lot of great recruits coming in. I’m excited. They want me to pitch and hit and I want to continue doing both.”
With recruiting over, Pappion said she is looking forward to enjoying her final year of high school.
“It is a big weight off my shoulders,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I had the right fit for college. Now I can go and have fun my last year, hopefully break some records and win another championship.”
Pappion said she also considered attending Duke, Loyola (Illinois), Memphis, and Georgia.
Last year Boston College was 13-32, including an 8-24 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.