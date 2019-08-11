When the high school football season kicks off, expect to see a lot of Oberlin’s Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider.
The duo combined for almost 2,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and 175 tackles last year while leading the Tigers to the Class 1A quarterfinals for the first time since a 2010 semifinal run.
“They have matured a lot,” Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin said. “They are leaders on and off the field.
“They take care of their academics as well as athletics. They are well-rounded student-athletes. They are hard workers and interchangeable. We can put them anywhere on the field — in the backfield, at receiver. They accept their roles. They are not selfish. They play on defense and special teams.”
The duo are a key part of the Tigers’ wing-T offense that scored 339 points last year and was held to fewer than 22 point twice.
At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Chatman is the Tigers’ workhorse. He has broken the 1,000-yard barrier the last two season and rushed for 1,099 yards on 150 carries as a junior with 12 touchdowns.
“(Chatman) is unselfish,” Rider said. “He doesn’t care if he is getting 4 yards or 40 yards. He will do his job every time and get the tough yards in the trenches.”
As a middle linebacker, Chatman led the team with 121 tackles last year.
Chatman has been working on improving his vision to better find gaps in opposing defenses.
“I have been working on trying to hit the hole quicker and use my vision better to see which holes and make better cuts, anything to get more yards and help us win games,” Chatman said.
Rider used his breakaway speed last year to rush for 867 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 10.8 yards per carry.
“Trevor is really fast,” Chatman said. “I am not really as fast, but I am more in the trenches. I get those harder yards. He hits the hole so quick that once he is in the open field you can’t catch him.”
While playing safety last year, Rider was credited with 54 tackles, six pass breakups, three tackles for a loss and averaged 26.8 yards on kickoff returns.
Chatman and Rider are part of an exceptionally large senior class (16) for a 1A program that is looking to make another deep playoff run.
“We are all real close,” Rider said. “It is the senior leadership that is really going to push us forward this year, build our team and let us accomplish things.
“This season we are just taking it one game at a time. I am really just focusing on the week ahead. We are just going to do our job.”