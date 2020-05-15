After guiding the Sulphur High School girls basketball team for more than two decades, Helen LeFevre will pass the torch to one of her former pupils.
Sulphur Principal David Pool confirmed Thursday afternoon that Carol Turner will replace LeFevre, who is retiring.
"I am excited about Coach Turner stepping in as head coach and the continuity that it brings to the program," Pool said. "Coach LeFevre has done an amazing job while here at SHS, and I believe that Coach Turner can continue to build upon that success."
Turner played for LeFevre from 1999 to 2003, leading the Tors to a 22-12 record her senior season.
Turner spent the last 11 seasons as an assistant to LeFevre, who is one of the winningest coaches in the state with 825-346 record in 36 seasons at three schools (Starks, LaGrange and Sulphur).
"It is an honor and a privileged for sure," Turner said. "I have had a lot of experience from Coach LeFevre, and I am very fortunate for that.
"I had a couple of years at ASH before I came back. Being under her for 11 years was a good learning opportunity. I look forward to getting started."
LeFevre said she is confident that Turner will continue the program's strong tradition that includes nine district titles and 22 playoff appearances during her tenure.
"I think the program couldn't be in better hands than with Carol (Turner) and Hannah (Cupit)," LeFevre said. "They know the system, not that they are not going to develop their own system.
"Both have played college ball. Carol has been a head coach before and is ready. The kids have a lot of respect for her. I don't think there will be a drastic change with her taking over. I think the kids will adjust well."
It is Turner's second head coach job. After playing four seasons at Louisiana College, she led the Alexandria Senior High program for two seasons (2007-2009), taking the Trojans to the Class 4A playoffs both years.
Sulphur went 29-6 and reached the quarterfinals in LeFevre's final season. Three starters will return in the fall in center Moe Patterson, forward Abi Massey and point guard Gabby Gunter along with Kamryn Thibodeaux, who played significant minutes off the bench.
"I think this coming up year we have some guards that can pressure more defensively," Turner said. "They are quicker up front, and we will use that. And we still have a strong inside game as well."