In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss Tuesday's slate of high school basketball games.
What is the most interesting boys game?
WA: Hathaway at Episcopal of Acadiana. The Hornets beat JS Clark to move into a tie for first place in District 7-B but has to win two road games this week to stay there. ESA is 17-10 on the season.
RA: Grand Lake can win the District 4-1A district title outright with a win over Elton at home today. The Indians will need to find a way to contain the Hornets' multiple scoring threats Kael Delcambre, Luke McCardle and Brayden Richard. Grand Lake shared the district title with Hamilton in 2017-2018.
What is the best girls game?
WA: St. Louis can clinch the District 4-3A title outright with a win over visiting Westlake, which can still win a share of the crown with two wins and two St. Louis losses. The Rams have a dynamic scorer in Destiny Peltier, who scored 21 in a win over Iowa Friday, while the Saints have numerous scoring options, led by Myca Trail, Anaiya Turner and Paris Guillory.
RA: Sulphur needs just one game to clinch at least a share of their first District 3-5A championship since 2015. But the key today will be stopping Barbe freshman Mikayla Manley, who regularly puts up 25 or more points a game. Barbe is curretly tied for second in the district along with Lafayette and a game behind Sulphur.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Kinder's Brooklyn Fontenot has led Kinder to an undefeated record in District 5-2A and had her best performance of the season Friday with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over DeQuincy.
RA: A lot of focus has been on Pitkin sharp-shooter Garrett Edwards, but junior guard Hayden Lavergne has played a big roll in the Tigers' 11-game win streak. During those 11 games, Lavergne has scored 12 or more points nine times with a high of 24 against Singer last week. A win over Anacoco today would give Pitkin the outright District 5-B championship.