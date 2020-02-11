sprh_0204_gl_vs_hc-6
Buy Now

Grand Lake’s Luke Thomas reaches to put up a shot as he’s defended by the Warriors’ Dakori Lewis Tuesday night at Hamilton Christian.

 Rick Hickman

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss Tuesday's slate of high school basketball games.

What is the most interesting boys game?

WA: Hathaway at Episcopal of Acadiana. The Hornets beat JS Clark to move into a tie for first place in District 7-B but has to win two road games this week to stay there. ESA is 17-10 on the season.

RA: Grand Lake can win the District 4-1A district title outright with a win over Elton at home today. The Indians will need to find a way to contain the Hornets' multiple scoring threats Kael Delcambre, Luke McCardle and Brayden Richard. Grand Lake shared the district title with Hamilton in 2017-2018.

What is the best girls game?

WA: St. Louis can clinch the District 4-3A title outright with a win over visiting Westlake, which can still win a share of the crown with two wins and two St. Louis losses. The Rams have a dynamic scorer in Destiny Peltier, who scored 21 in a win over Iowa Friday, while the Saints have numerous scoring options, led by Myca Trail, Anaiya Turner and Paris Guillory.

RA: Sulphur needs just one game to clinch at least a share of their first District 3-5A championship since 2015. But the key today will be stopping Barbe freshman Mikayla Manley, who regularly puts up 25 or more points a game. Barbe is curretly tied for second in the district along with Lafayette and a game behind Sulphur.

Name a player to watch.

WA: Kinder's Brooklyn Fontenot has led Kinder to an undefeated record in District 5-2A and had her best performance of the season Friday with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over DeQuincy.

RA: A lot of focus has been on Pitkin sharp-shooter Garrett Edwards, but junior guard Hayden Lavergne has played a big roll in the Tigers' 11-game win streak. During those 11 games, Lavergne has scored 12 or more points nine times with a high of 24 against Singer last week. A win over Anacoco today would give Pitkin the outright District 5-B championship.

More from this section

St. Louis routs Westlake for title

  • Updated
St. Louis routs Westlake for title

St. Louis won the District 4-3A girls basketball title outright Tuesday night, using a huge second quarter to cruise past Westlake 76-39.

St. Louis eyeing outright District 4-3A title

+2
St. Louis eyeing outright District 4-3A title

The St. Louis girls basketball team can clinch the District 4-3A title outright tonight with a home win against Westlake while the Sulphur girls can clinch a share of the District 3-5A crown with a win at Barbe.

W. Feliciana scores winning goal in OT

  • Updated
W. Feliciana scores winning goal in OT

LONGVILLE — Early in the second half, No. 15 South Beauregard seemed to be in control with a two-goal lead, but West Feliciana came back to score three unanswered goals, getting the winner in the closing seconds of the second overtime to win 3-2 Thursday night in the bi-district round of the…

St. Louis draws No. 12 seed

  • Updated

A year after drawing the No. 1 seed, St. Louis Catholic will have a tougher road to the state championship soccer game this year as the No. 12 seed in Division III.