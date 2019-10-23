Tors inch closer to title

Prep Volleyball | Sulphur High v. Barbe

1 of 10

SULPHUR — After getting over the nerves of playing in front of a large crowd and against rival Barbe, Sulphur settled down to win the final two sets Tuesday to win the District 2-I match 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18.

"We always have big crowds, but this was the biggest crowd we ever played in front of and its Barbe," Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. "We always seem to get a little bit crazy when we play Barbe. They are a good team and well coached, and for some reason we always seem to be a little unorganized against them. I thought, for the most part, we fought hard whether it was pretty or not."

Barbe (13-19, 3-2) went in a game behind co-leaders Sulphur (17-10, 5-0) and Sam Houston and had not lost to Sulphur in more than a decade.

"I expected it to be a tough game," Barbe head coach Katie Franks said. "Sulphur is a good team this year. I expected it to be a close game. If we had played to win instead of playing not to lose, it would have been a different outcome."

The win moved Sulphur within two wins of claiming its first district championship since 2003.

Barbe led 6-1 in the third set after Jasmine Goodly successfully blocked Sulphur's Cara Murphy. But the Tors rallied and took their first lead, 17-16, on a Keelie Seaford ace.

After the block, Murphy had two late kills to help close out the third set and two near the end of the fourth set. Murphy finished with 13 kills and 10 digs.

"I liked the heart that I saw in my kids," Coppels said. "Murphy has been playing varsity since she was a freshman, so it is time for Cara Murphy to step up when we need her.

"Tonight she did just that. I am so proud of her. She is being the leader that we need."

The first set was wild as neither team led by more than four points, plus there were four ties and four lead changes. Barbe led 21-17, but Sulphur went up 22-21 after a kill by Erika Whittington and two Barbe hitting errors.

Errors plagued the Bucs the entire match, particularly in the second set. Barbe built an 11-2 lead after a kill and pair of blocks by Goodly, but Sulphur managed to tie it at 22-22 before the Bucs closed out the set. Barbe had 46 errors, including 11 in the deciding fourth set.

"They almost came back and took the second set from us," Franks said. "We were giving them points with errors after errors.

"If we can limit our unforced errors, we will be OK and it might have been a different outcome."

Barbe senior hitter Gracye Guidry had a match-high 19 kills and 29 digs and Sadie Guillory finished with 30 assists and 15 digs.

Sulphur's Dahli Dennis had six kills, 16 assists and two aces.

More from this section

Tors inch closer to title

  • Updated
Tors inch closer to title

SULPHUR — After getting over the nerves of playing in front of a large crowd and against rival Barbe, Sulphur settled down to win the final two sets Tuesday to win the District 2-I match 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18.

Mild surprises, big numbers in Week 7

  • Updated
Mild surprises, big numbers in Week 7

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 7 of the high school football season.

Moxie of a champ

  • Updated
Moxie of a champ

Defending District 4-3A champion Lake Charles College Prep showed its championship toughness in a 33-27 comeback win over St. Louis on Friday night to keep its title chances alive.

Broncos not looking ahead

Broncos not looking ahead

Sam Houston passed its biggest test of the season when it beat District 3-5A rival Barbe for the first time in its history.