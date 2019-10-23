Tors inch closer to title

Sulphur’s Cara Murphy hits as Barbe’s Mia Owens and Jasmine Goodly jump to block at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Grayce Guidry leaps high to tip the ball over Sulphur’s Bridget Trahan and Dahli Dennis at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Grayce Guidry leaps high to tip the ball over Sulphur’s Bridget Trahan and Dahli Dennis at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Mia Owens and Dhara Brassieur block at the net after Sulphur’s Cara Murphy hits at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Keelie Seaford hits between the pair of Lady Bucs Grayce Guidry and Jasmine Goodly at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Grayce Guidry hits as Sulphur’s Keelie Seaford and Erika Whittington block at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Grayce Guidry leaps high to hit over the block of Sulphur’s Bridget Trahan at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Dahli Dennis and Bridget Trahan leap to block as Barbe’s Sarah David hits at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Barbe’s Grayce Guidry leaps high over the net as Sulphur’s Dahli Dennis and Bridget Trahan try to block at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
SULPHUR — After getting over the nerves of playing in front of a large crowd and against rival Barbe, Sulphur settled down to win the final two sets Tuesday to win the District 2-I match 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18.
"We always have big crowds, but this was the biggest crowd we ever played in front of and its Barbe," Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. "We always seem to get a little bit crazy when we play Barbe. They are a good team and well coached, and for some reason we always seem to be a little unorganized against them. I thought, for the most part, we fought hard whether it was pretty or not."
Barbe (13-19, 3-2) went in a game behind co-leaders Sulphur (17-10, 5-0) and Sam Houston and had not lost to Sulphur in more than a decade.
"I expected it to be a tough game," Barbe head coach Katie Franks said. "Sulphur is a good team this year. I expected it to be a close game. If we had played to win instead of playing not to lose, it would have been a different outcome."
The win moved Sulphur within two wins of claiming its first district championship since 2003.
Barbe led 6-1 in the third set after Jasmine Goodly successfully blocked Sulphur's Cara Murphy. But the Tors rallied and took their first lead, 17-16, on a Keelie Seaford ace.
After the block, Murphy had two late kills to help close out the third set and two near the end of the fourth set. Murphy finished with 13 kills and 10 digs.
"I liked the heart that I saw in my kids," Coppels said. "Murphy has been playing varsity since she was a freshman, so it is time for Cara Murphy to step up when we need her.
"Tonight she did just that. I am so proud of her. She is being the leader that we need."
The first set was wild as neither team led by more than four points, plus there were four ties and four lead changes. Barbe led 21-17, but Sulphur went up 22-21 after a kill by Erika Whittington and two Barbe hitting errors.
Errors plagued the Bucs the entire match, particularly in the second set. Barbe built an 11-2 lead after a kill and pair of blocks by Goodly, but Sulphur managed to tie it at 22-22 before the Bucs closed out the set. Barbe had 46 errors, including 11 in the deciding fourth set.
"They almost came back and took the second set from us," Franks said. "We were giving them points with errors after errors.
"If we can limit our unforced errors, we will be OK and it might have been a different outcome."
Barbe senior hitter Gracye Guidry had a match-high 19 kills and 29 digs and Sadie Guillory finished with 30 assists and 15 digs.
Sulphur's Dahli Dennis had six kills, 16 assists and two aces.
