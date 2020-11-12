Six days ago, No. 8 Sulphur’s undefeated season was a point away from ending. Today the Tors look to make some noise in their first trip to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament in 17 years.
“We have heart,” said Tors senior Abi Massey. “We want to show Sulphur is capable of going to state and making it past the first game.”
Sulphur’s come-from-behind win over Acadiana in the regional round was simply another obstacle of many this season that included a pair of hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic.
“That shows heart,” senior middle hitter Erika Whittington said. “This whole team has grown together this past season with the two hurricanes, showing up every day for practice and how much it meant to us to be there.
“I was so ecstatic and happy. It was such a dream come true since freshman year.”
The Tors will take on one of the perennial state powers in No. 1 Dominican, whose losses were to No. 2 and defending state champion Mount Carmel, at 4 p.m. today in the quarterfinals. Dominican ended the Tors’ season at the state tournament in 2003.
“If we are all on our A-game, I don’t think anybody can beat us,” Whittington said. “If we are all excited, and we are all focused, there should be no point we shouldn’t win.
“We have to stay on our toes and expect it to come hard at you. Don’t be scared, confidently walk on the court and play like you know how to play.”
In four season’s under head coach Bridget Coppels, Sulphur’s has gone from 8-18 in 2017 to three consecutive winning seasons.
“I am very excited,” sophomore setter Keelie Seaford said. “It is definitely a big accomplishment. We have been together for a very long time. It is finally clicking and we can do big things here. It is because of the experience that we have together and the bond we have.”
Despite attendance limitations set by the state COVID-19 guidelines, the Tors say they have enjoyed an increase in support from the community.
“It is amazing,” Massey said. “Words can’t describe how (many) people have come to games. This has been the most people we have ever had at a Sulphur volleyball game, so it is amazing.”