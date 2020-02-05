Sulphur’s Gabby Gunter drives the baseline against Lafayette’s Jahniya Brown at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abby Wyatt pulls up for a short jumper in the lane against Lafayette’s Jahniya Brown at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Abby Wyatt pulls up for a short jumper in the lane against Lafayette at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Addy Tremie hits a three pointer in a very close game against Lafayette at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Addy Tremie shoots a three before Lafayette’s Dacia Jones can defend at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Addy Tremie drives to the basket as Lafayette’s Jasmine Christophe defends at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Sulphur’s Gabby Gunter drives the baseline as Lafayette’s Breanna Sanders defends at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
SULPHUR — Crashing the boards and a tight defense turned the game around for the Sulphur Tors in the fourth quarter of a 48-38 win over Lafayette Tuesday evening in a crucial District 3-5A game.
Sulphur switched to a 2-3 defense and held Lafayette scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 16 seconds.
"Coach (Carol) Turner and Coach (Hannah) Cupit were in charge of the defense," Sulphur head coach Helen Lefevre said. "They were making some changes.
"I am not sure if we have played that 2-3 defense all year, but when they switched to that, that changed the whole game. Credit to them. The defense was their call and they made a great call right there."
Gabby Gunter and Abby Wyatt led Sulphur defensively with five steals each.
The win gave Sulphur (24-5, 4-0) sole possession of the lead in District 3-5A. The Tors haven't won a district championship since the 2014-2015 season.
"Now it is kind of like they all say we control our own destiny," Lefevre said. "If we win out these next three games, we can bring a district championship back here.
"Both teams came into this game 3-0 in district, so we knew how important it was, especially that we were at home. Lafayette is extremely young, but they are a very good team. They are going to be a team to reckon with in the future."
Sulphur kept Lafayette (21-8, 3-1) off the offensive boards and held the Lions to one defensive rebound in the fourth quarter, outrebounding the Lions 10-1. Sulphur post players Moe Patterson (8 rebounds), Abi Massey (8) and Reagan Ojoro (5) combined for 21 of Sulphur 27 rebounds. Patterson finished with 12 points and Addy Tremie scored 13.
"That has been their strength all year," Lefevre said. "We watched one film after another how Lafayette would dominate the offense boards, and that is what we practiced really hard the last two days. I thought that our bigs did a really good job."
Sulphur started the fourth quarter down 35-33 after turning the ball over seven times in the third quarter. But Patterson hit a pair of free throws and scored on an offensive rebound to put Sulphur up 39-36 with 3:45 left in the game. Ojoro and Abby Wyatt combined to go 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final minute and a half.
"We had a little bit of trouble with their speed," Lefevre said. "Fortunately a couple of things went our way there in the fourth quarter to give us the lead. We shot free throws down the stretch well, and that was big for us."
Lafayette came out of the halftime break on fire and turned a 24-24 tie into a 31-24 lead after the Tors turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions.
Seventeen seconds into the game, Tremie hit the first of her three 3-pointers, but Lafayette surged ahead with a 6-0 run.
