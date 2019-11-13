This afternoon the Iowa Yellow Jackets will depart for Kenner in advance of its first appearance in the state championship volleyball tournament.
The road to the tournament began in the summer, when team workouts convinced head coach Grant Anderson that his team was ready for a special season.
“I realized that the work ethic of these kids, how focused they were on getting better each and every day,” Anderson said.” I knew we had some talent coming back. We were working out on the track five days a week, in the heat. The kids had to sacrifice some of the summer to try to get better. Once we started playing summer league games, I saw that we could be really competitive.”
The team was also a cohesive one.
“I enjoy how they work hard, set high expectations for themselves, love each other, play hard for each other and hold each other accountable,” Anderson said.
“We all have the same love for the game and we all love playing with each other, every person on the court,” said senior Kylie Browne.
Senior right-side hitter Jordan Hebert said the program has come a long way in four years.
“I have enjoyed the journey, how far we have come,” she said. “If you would have told me we would be here when I was a freshman, I wouldn’t have believed it. Our biggest strengths would be the way we love each other, the way we trust each other. The person next to me, I know she has my back no matter what.”
Senior setter Bailey Anderson, the coach’s daughter, transferred from Barbe High for her senior season. She said the team has good chemistry on and off the court.
“We play really well together and have fun,” she said. “On the court, our strengths are communication and ball control.”
Anderson said his players have met the goals set by themselves and the coaching staff.
“Our expectations are always high, not so much in wins and losses,” he said. “Our goal has always been to develop young ladies as best we can — high character, good attitude, good work ethic. We had a good group of girls, a lot of girls back with experience so the team set some lofty goals for themselves and we have met every one of them.”
The Yellow Jackets enter the tournament on a 21-match winning streak.
“We just continue to play together,” Anderson said. “We have gotten challenged a few times during the streak for sure. These kids are just resilient. There is no point in any match or set that they feel they are not going to win. They have a relentlessness to achieve excellence and they show it every day. It has been fun to be a part of.”
The No. 5 Yellow Jackets (36-7) will open play No. 4 Ursuline Academy (26-11) in a Division III quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. today in the Ponchartrain Center.
Anderson said he does not expect his team to be distracted by the stakes or setting.
“I don’t think the setting will shock them,” he said. “They are a mentally tough group of kids. We have played on the road, played in tournaments, played tough teams all year long.
“(Head coach) Jay Jay Juan does a great job for Ursuline. They are one of the blue bloods of our division. Our mind-set is to go in there and compete. We can only control what we can control. We are going to go in there and play Iowa Yellow Jacket volleyball and see what happens.”