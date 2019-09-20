Time to turn it around

When Sulphur and LaGrange meet tonight at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium, both teams will be looking for a win to jump-start their season.
The Tors are 0-2 with the start of a grueling District 3-5A schedule a week away.
"We need to get a win," Sulphur head coach Cecil Thomas said. "This is a must-win week for us. We have to have the sense of urgency in everything that we are doing from film study to practice. We have to get back to basics. We have to learn how to execute. The game plan is there. It is a very simple game plan, but we have to be able to pull the trigger and execute what has been given. It starts in practice. Practice has to carry over to games."
LaGrange (0-2) is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak dating to the 2017 season and is playing a Class 5A school for a third consecutive week
"It has been awhile (since the Gators won), but the kids are staying focused," LaGrange head coach Marrico Wilson said. "They have a no-quit attitude. I tell them if they don't quit, we are going to get a win in some shape, form or fashion. When you get down and start quitting, it is not going to happen."
Down 9-0 last week to Notre Dame, No. 1 in Class 2A, the Tors (0-2) forced the Pioneers to punt, but failed to take advantage of the opportunity and Notre Dame scored on its next four possessions. The offense had its struggles too. While quarterback Jacob Clark scored on a 71-yard run, the offense struggled to sustain drives.
"We haven't' been consistent at all yet since the fall scrimmage," Thomas said. "We are trying to be consistent in everything that we are doing in all three phases. That is the goal. When you are learning a new system, everything has to be consistent."
LaGrange led Sam Houston 14-13 in the first quarter last week before losing 50-14. Part of the problem for the Gators was penalties, including a Sam Houston scoring drive that was aided by three 15-yard penalties. LaGrange was flagged for 115 penalty yards.
"We played well in the third quarter against Barbe and we played well in the first quarter against Sam Houston," Wilson said. "When we limit mistakes, we look pretty good. But when we make mistakes we look like we haven't even practiced a day. We just have to learn how to put it all together."
Elsewhere
In Moss Bluff, undefeated Sam Houston (2-0) will host Carencro (1-1) at Wayne Hooper Memorial Stadium.
Sam Houston's defense is allowing 14 points a game but will be tested by the Bears' split-back veer formation that ran for 354 yards last week. Quarterback Tavion Faulk and running back Kendrell William each ran for more than 100 yards and combined for three touchdowns.
Barbe (1-1) is looking to rebound from a 56-17 loss to St. Thomas More, the No. 1 team in Class 4A. The Bucs will head Catholic-New Iberia (1-1) today
Barbe quarterback Davis Meche has completed 68 percent of his passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Chandler Ware leads area big schools with 20 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns.