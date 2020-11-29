In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the first week of the high school football playoffs.
Which team had the most significant win?
RA: Playing a team that could have easily been a top-10 team, No. 5 Leesville rebounded from a 20-14 halftime deficit to beat No. 28 Northwood-Shreveport. Leesville scored twice in the fourth quarter, including Caleb Gallashaw’s winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play.
WA: No. 16 East Beauregard ran for 300 yards in its 38-20 Class 1A win over No. 17 Montgomery. Kane Atkinson and Jacob Gimnich each had more than 100 yards rushing to lead the Trojans.
Name a large schools player of the week.
RA: The DeRidder Dragons’ defensive line played lights out Friday in a 27-0 shutout win over Lakeshore. Quincy Archield had four tackles for loss and Demarcus Hunt added two more. Derron Griffin recorded a sack and Malcolm Faulkner had a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
WA: Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wampus Cats to a thrilling 28-27 win over Northwood-Shreveport, which had not lost a game on the field all season.
Name a small schools player of the week.
RA: Running back Ethan Bazinet keeps churning up yards and touchdowns. He posted his third consecutive multi-touchdown performance to lead Basile to a 40-0 win over Magnolia in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. Bazinet ran for 117 yards and two scores on eight touchdowns and averaging 109 yards over his last three games with seven touchdowns.
WA: Tylan Ceasar ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kinder to a 55-0 win over Delcambre. Ceasar scored on runs of 1, 11, 11 and 16 yards.