In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the final week of the high school football regular season.
Which team had the most significant win?
RA: Basile. After losing twice to their biggest rival last season, the Bearcats scored a huge 42-25 win over Oberlin on the Tigers’ home turf. Basile has won two games since a two-week quarantine and could receive a top-10 seed today when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association releases the playoff brackets.
WA: Iowa. The Yellow Jackets bounced back from a loss to unbeaten Lake Charles College Prep with a 32-7 win over St. Louis, getting a near-perfect game from quarterback Gene Natali and big performances from playmakers Curtis Deville and Cejae Ceasar.
Name a large schools player of the week.
RA: Senior quarterback Jacob Mount broke the 200-yard mark for the fourth time this season to beat Peabody 42-12 and send the Wampus Cats into the playoffs on a twogame win streak. Mount threw touchdowns of 87, 11 and 21 yards to receiver Khrystian Hoffpauir.
WA: Iowa’s Deville. The Iowa receiver had 79 yards receiving on three catches, 83 yards rushing on five carries and scored on a 29-yard touchdown run.
Name a small schools player of the week.
RA: Pickering WR Evan Fernandez. Down 19-6, Fernandez helped spark a rally to lead the Red Devils to a 46-37 win over Oakdale. Fernandez scored twice in the second quarter, on a 70-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard reception, and added another touchdown catch in the third quarter.
WA: Pickering RB Deon Street scored on runs of 46 and 58 yards en route to a 158-yard game in Pickering’s 46-37 win over Oakdale.