This day in sports: Sept. 1
2019 — The McNeese soccer team blanks Prairie View A&M 3-0. Junior year mid-fielder Anna Watson scores one goal and assists another.
2015 — Barbe opens the prep volleyball season with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of St. Louis. Outside hitter Koko Daniels leads the Bucs with 16 kills and two blocks.
2015 — Sam Houston pitcher Tanner Wright, the 2015 Louisiana Miss Softball, commits to Southeastern Louisiana University.
2010 — Stefani Begnaud leads Iowa with 4 kills, 7 digs, 12 assists and 2 aces in a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 win over Hamilton Christian.
2000 — Washington-Marion makes three red zone stops to beat Lake Charles-Boston 22-11 in the 16th annual Soul Bowl
2000 — Berry Thompson scores on a 4-yard run in overtime and South Beauregard beats Merryville 12-6. Thompson finishes with 130 yards on 10 carries.
1990 — McNeese builds up a 17-7 lead but falls to Nicholls State 31-24 in its first game under head coach Bobby Keasler.
1980 — Jean Lafitte Gun Club member Mike Aucoin wins the overall title at the Texas-Louisiana Skeet Open, hitting 394 of 400 targets.
1960 — At the Iowa Jamboree, Iowa blanks Iota 14-0, South Cameron edges Elton 7-0 and Gillis capitalizes on four turnovers to beat Vinton 13-0.