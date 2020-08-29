Kyle Bartley-football

Sam Houston's Kyle Bartley takes the snap against Washington-Marion at Robert Lavergne Jr. Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. 

 Kirk Meche

This day in sports: Aug. 29

2019 — At the SPOT Therapy/Billy Navarre Lake Area Jamboree, Sam Houston’s Kyle Bartley completes 13-of-13 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 win over DeRidder. Grand Lake’s Luke McCardle scores on runs of 53 and 46 yards in a 20-14 win over Vinton.

2015 — Lake Charles’ Bill Stevens places third at the 26th annual Louisiana Golf Association Senior Amateur championship at the Lake Charles Country Club. He shoots a 5-under 211, seven shots behind champion Tommy Brennan.

2000 — Westlake beats Jennings 15-0, 15-3 in its season opener behind seven assists, three aces and two kills by Kasie Query.

1990 — Angie Thibodeaux registers four kills and a block for St. Louis in a 15-8, 15-8 loss to Northside.

1990 — In Houston, 156-pound junior middleweight Kirk Daley of Lake Charles knocks out Tarlenton Washington in 30 seconds.

1980 — At the LaGrange football jamboree, Washington beats Barbe 20-16 led by Charles Avery, who runs for 104 and a touchdown on seven carries. Barbe’s Scott Ayres runs for 94 yards and a score.

1960 — At the Lake Charles Recreation Commission tennis tournament, Ray Montgomery wins the junior girls’ singles title, defeating Sandra Hooter 6-1, 6-2.

 

More from this section

Joubert Saints’ versatile playmaker

  • Updated
Joubert Saints’ versatile playmaker

As a freshman free safety, Evan Joubert spent a lot of time lined up deep hoping each upcoming snap was a pass play so that he'd have a chance to make a play on the ball. These days, Joubert gets the ball just about every way possible as the Saints workhorse tailback and kick returner.

Senegal blossoms into elite distance runner

  • Updated
Senegal blossoms into elite distance runner

Sam Houston's Halyn Senegal's track career started six years ago, but in that time she has gone from friendly races on the playground to one of the premier middle-distance runners in the state.

Discussing best nondistrict games

  • Updated
Discussing best nondistrict games

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss nondistrict games involving Southwest Louisiana highs school football teams.