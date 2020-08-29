This day in sports: Aug. 29
2019 — At the SPOT Therapy/Billy Navarre Lake Area Jamboree, Sam Houston’s Kyle Bartley completes 13-of-13 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 win over DeRidder. Grand Lake’s Luke McCardle scores on runs of 53 and 46 yards in a 20-14 win over Vinton.
2015 — Lake Charles’ Bill Stevens places third at the 26th annual Louisiana Golf Association Senior Amateur championship at the Lake Charles Country Club. He shoots a 5-under 211, seven shots behind champion Tommy Brennan.
2000 — Westlake beats Jennings 15-0, 15-3 in its season opener behind seven assists, three aces and two kills by Kasie Query.
1990 — Angie Thibodeaux registers four kills and a block for St. Louis in a 15-8, 15-8 loss to Northside.
1990 — In Houston, 156-pound junior middleweight Kirk Daley of Lake Charles knocks out Tarlenton Washington in 30 seconds.
1980 — At the LaGrange football jamboree, Washington beats Barbe 20-16 led by Charles Avery, who runs for 104 and a touchdown on seven carries. Barbe’s Scott Ayres runs for 94 yards and a score.
1960 — At the Lake Charles Recreation Commission tennis tournament, Ray Montgomery wins the junior girls’ singles title, defeating Sandra Hooter 6-1, 6-2.