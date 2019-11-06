SULPHUR — For the third time in nine days, Sam Houston and Sulphur will face off. This time the stakes are higher as someone's season will end.
No. 13 Sulphur (19-14) will host No. 20 Sam Houston (26-15) at 6 p.m. today in the bi-district round of the Division I volleyball playoffs. Sam Houston won in four sets on Oct. 29 at home for the District 2-I championship and barely edged the Tors 25-21, 19-25, 17-15, on Saturday at the Episcopal of Acadiana Spooktacular tournament.
But Sam Houston head coach Rene Fontenot has told her team not to rely on the past.
"I think we need to play focused," Fontenot said. "We can't rely on what has already happened. We just need to do a better job of putting good serves in play and staying in system. Playing each other three times in nine days is difficult for both of us, depending on which way you spin it. It will be an even match. We are most like each other than any other team in our district. Like us, they have a good balance of quality kids."
While Sam Houston is a playoff regular with seven state tournament appearances since 2004, Sulphur is at home in the playoffs for the second time in 16 seasons. Sulphur hasn't won a playoff game since 2003.
"We are excited to host," Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. "I know my kids are excited about it. Both times we played them, we made a lot of errors on our side. We are excited for another opportunity to play Sam Houston."
Sulphur had to change its offensive formation last week from a 6-2 to a 5-1 after junior Dahli Dennis, a dual threat as an outside hitter and setter, went down with an injury in the district title match against Sam Houston. But Coppels said her team has played well since Dennis went down.
"When Dahli was hurt, we have that fighting mentality," Coppels said. "Every kid is stepping up and fighting. A lot of people would look at it as a disadvantage, but they are all fighting to win. Dahli has done so much for this team, but I am so proud of my kids."
Sam Houston has relied on seniors Alaina Bartie (setter) and Jordan Cochran (outside hitter) to win 10 of its last 12 matches.
"(Bartie) and Jordan have done a really good job in their leadership abilities," Fontenot said. "I had other seniors quit and they haven't missed a beat. They want to continue to succeed. We have gotten better as time has gone on."
Elsewhere
No. 9 St. Louis will host No. 24 Fredrick Douglass today in a Division III playoff game. The Saints (18-16) last reached the state tournament in 2013 but have advanced past the first round each year since.