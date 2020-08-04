In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the most interesting storylines heading into the 2020 football season.
Last year Jennings seemingly came out of nowhere to go on a thrilling playoff run that included three 1-point wins and a trip to the Superdome for the Class 3A state championship game. Which area school is most likely to reach the finals this season?
WA: The St. Louis Saints were just a game away from the championship last year and hung with St. Thomas More for the first half in the semifinal. The Saints return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, including Wesley Maze and Keman Robertson on the defensive line. The biggest obstacle for the Saints is cracking the Division II oligarchy of STM, University and De La Salle, the only schools to appear in the past three Division II finals.
RA: In just five seasons, Lake Charles College Prep has gone from 0-10 to 19-6 over the last two seasons to become one of the top programs in Southwest La. The Trailblazers return 15 starters including four Division I receivers, 2,000 yard quarterback Dillon Simon, four-star running back Tre'Vonte Citizen and offensive lineman Marcus Francis, making them a prime candidate to make a run to New Orleans.
Which area school will be most improved?
WA: Welsh. The Greyhounds were doomed by a string of injuries and a tough schedule last season, but rebounded to win two of their last four games, including a road win in the first round of the playoffs. This year the ‘Hounds are changing schemes on offense and get star RB Jaheim Simon back. Simon missed all of last season with a knee injury after running for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
RA: After back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, Iowa has the ability to turn things around this season with several key starters returning in quarterback Gene Natali, wide receivers Curtis Deville and Cade Labruyere, cornerback Cejae Ceasar, running back Tyrone Bass and defensive back Brycen Leblanc.
Name two breakout players for this season, one from a large school and one from a small school.
WA: St. Louis WR Chase Wilson had 14 catches for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns in the final four games of last season and should become the team's featured receiver with the graduation of Jadon Johnson. Rosepine's Ethan Frey had a big summer on the baseball diamond and could become a gridiron star as well in his second season a starting QB. He threw for 1,454 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and should be even better this year with a full year of experience under his belt.
RA: Sam Houston's Luke Yuhasz had a stunning sophomore season in 2019, accounting for 25 touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing, 21 receiving). At 6-4, 200 pounds, he will move to quarterback this year, but should have no trouble putting together another impressive season. After rushing for over 2,600 yards and 31 touchdowns in his first two season, junior running back Cam'ron Williams will look to lead Merryville to its eighth consecutive playoffs appearance.