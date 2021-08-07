Louisiana Tech is taking a liking to Southwest Louisiana.
The Bulldogs baseball team picked up a commitment from St. Louis Catholic junior catcher Jake LaRocca barely a week after the football team got a commitment from Lake Charles College Prep wide receiver Keshlon Jackson.
“It is just a dream to be able to commit to a D-I school and play at the next level,” LaRocca said. “It has always been a dream of mine.
“It feels pretty good.”
There are three Southwest Louisiana products currently on the Tech football roster — former Trailblazer receiver Solomon Lewis, and offensive linemne Jerren Gilbert of Sam Houston and Leesville’s Brett Pope. Former Sulphur pitcher Kyle Griffen wrapped up a five-year career with the Bulldogs last spring. Griffen appeared in 98 games, second-most in program history.
LaRocca impressed the Tech staff at the PBR Futures games in Atlanta at the end of July.
“They came and watched me,” LaRocca said. “After that, they started to call me, made the offer, and I committed on the spot. Their facilities are beautiful.”
Behind the plate during his sophomore season, LaRocca batted .315 with three home runs, 31 RBIs and threw out 10 baserunners.
“I like being able to help the pitcher and control the game and be able to pump everyone up when they are down and make an error,” LaRocca said. “Throwing people out is such a good feeling.”
LaRocca helped lead the Saints to the Division II state championship, the school’s first in baseball since 2011. He helped close out a sweep of St. Michael in a best-of-three quarterfinal series with two home runs and drove in a run in the state championship game, a 6-3 win over No. 1 Parkview Baptist.
“It was awesome,” LaRocca said of the championship season. “It was the best thing all year.
“At the beginning we were low. Our team chemistry wasn’t there yet, then we started rolling. We got to the state championship and we absolutely dominated.”
LaRocca said he hopes to add two more state championships before he leaves St. Louis.
“I would love to get two more state championship rings,” LaRocca said. “That would be amazing.
“I want to keep growing and developing and be ready for the next level.”