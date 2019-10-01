SULPHUR — After a rough start to the 2019 season, Cecil Thomas is out as the Sulphur Tors' head coach.
"Coach Thomas has been relieved of his coaching duties at Sulphur High School," Sulphur High School principal David Pool told the American Press by text message Monday morning.
Pool said he could not discuss the reason behind the termination.
Thomas, who led Walker High School to a 7-3 record in 2018 as an interim head coach, went 1-3. It is the Tors' worst start since 2013. All three of Sulphur's losses were to ranked opponents in Class 5A Acadiana, Class 3A No. 7 Lake Charles College Prep and Class 2A Notre Dame.
Pool named long-time assistant coaches Jean Paul Duhon and Randy Baggett as co-interim head coaches.
"It is about the kids," Duhon said. "Right now we are just worried about the kids.
"We have six weeks left and we are going to make it fun for them. We are not going to quit coaching. We are going to go out there and coach and take it one game at a time and do the best that we can in the situation that we are in. You feel for the seniors. They lost their coach last year and then they lose one during the middle of the season. It is not a good situation for anybody, but it is what it is and we just have to do the best we can with it."
Duhon and Bagget joined the Sulphur coaching staff in 1999.
"We told them (players) that our intentions are to make this as easy as we can," Baggett said. "This is a tough situation, but we want to make it as easy and fun for them as we can because it is all about them."
Thomas' record is 50-53 in more than nine seasons as a head coach.
The Tors are coming off a 70-14 loss to Acadiana. It was the Tors' second-worst loss since a 75-14 loss to Acadiana in 2010, but that game was wiped out after the Rams were forced to forfeit because of an ineligible player.
Sulphur (1-3, 0-1) will play four of its last six regular games on the road starting Friday at Lafayette (3-1, 0-1).
"We are going to try to keep everything business as usual," Baggett said. "We are not going to make any wholesale changes.
"We want to put the kids in the best possible situation to be successful on Friday night. We are going to try to approach this thing week to week. This week, we are going to get ready for Lafayette."