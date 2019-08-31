Sulphur’s run game survives W-M quick strikes

SULPHUR — Washington-Marion's William Carswell caught a pair of long touchdown passes, but Sulphur used its power run game to win 28-20 to close out the SPOT Therapy/Billy Navarre Jamboree Friday night.

Sulphur junior tailback Dylan McFarlain rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and fullbacks Emanuel Brady and Jace Dufresne each added a touchdown as the Tors ran for 249 yards.

After forcing W-M to punt on its first possession, McFarlain carried the ball four times for 39 yards and sophomore fullback Emanuel Brady finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown while carrying several defenders into the end zone.

McFarlain scored on a 1-yard run with 9:08 left in the second half and Dufresne added a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left in the game for a 28-12 lead.

W-M scored three touchdowns over 59 yards but had another called back on a penalty.

Braylen Walker's 21-yard catch from Jacob Clark put the Tors up 14-0 just before halftime.

Down 8-0, the Charging Indians looked as if they had a chance to tie the score when Devin Williams threw a 34-yard touchdown to Carswell on fourth down, but Carswell was called for an illegal touch, negating the play.

Carswell found the end zone with 8:46 left in the second half when Williams hit him in stride for an 81-yard touchdown. He also scored on a 59-yard touchdown and finished with three catches for 147 yards. Williams completed 7 of 12 passes for 207 yards.

W-M got back within one score, 28-20, when Trevon Morrow scored on a 96-yard kickoff return but the Tors were able to run the final 2 minutes off the clock.

