Sulphur continues to roll

SULPHUR — Sulphur opened with a 10-point lead in the first set and trailed once to down St. Louis Catholic 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 Tuesday in a nondistrict volleyball match.
It was Sulphur's (5-9) first win over St. Louis (9-6) in more than a decade. The Tors have won four of their last five matches.
"We decided we had to fight," Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. "The middle of last week had two tough practices in a row.
"I told them we are not letting anything drop and it is all or nothing. They have really accepted that and have played with that attitude."
St. Louis has lost six of its last eight matches after starting the season 7-0, but recently lost senior Emma Faul to an injury.
"We had an injury to one of our seniors that has messed with our lineup," St. Louis head coach Elizabeth Thompson said. "We played a lot of games last week and every game was a different lineup.
"Tonight we tried out two different lineups. Our mental game is not very strong right now."
Junior Cara Murphy and sophomore Bridget Trahan controlled the net for Sulphur. Murphy had a match-high 13 kills and Trahan added six. The duo combined for seven kills in the first set.
St. Louis pulled within 20-16 in the first set on a Leah Richert kill, but couldn't get any closer. St. Louis struggled with 10 of its 18 points in the opening set from Sulphur errors.
"Our biggest struggle in the last week has been earning points," Thompson said. "We are really good at letting the other team give us points but we are not very good at earning our own."
St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the third set after a pair of kills by Richert, who finished with six, but Sulphur went ahead after 7-1 run while spreading the ball around. Vega Tower had a kill from the back row, Keelie Seaford had a kill and an ace and Erika Whittington had an ace during the run.
"That is something that we pride ourselves on," Coppels said. "We don't have one or two hitters. We have six people that can put it down. I have preached to my setters that we have to spread our offense out."
Sulphur 25-25-25
St. Louis 18-16-15
St. Louis (9-6): Leah Richert (6 kills, 2 blocks), Mallory Coletta (4 kills). Sulphur (5-9): Keelie Seaford (15 assists), Dahli Dennis (15 assists), Vega Tower (11 digs), Carah Murphy (13 digs).