For Barbe linebacker Trenton Bono, football has always required as much mental preparation as physical ability.
Film study paid off big fit Bono last year as he led the Bucs in tackles and earned first team All District and All Southwest Louisiana honors. Bono said early week work pays off on Friday nights.
“My dad always told me that a smart football player is better than a stronger and faster one,” he said.
“I would watch film religiously and would quiz myself constantly. I made it a goal to be a student of the game. Outside of that I was always taught to just keep your head down and outwork everyone around you, and for the past 3-4 years I tried to outwork everyone in district.”
While pleased with his individual accomplishments, Bono points to a team effort as his favorite 2019 memory.
“My biggest goal for the season was to lead the team in tackles and to (make) All Southwest, both of which I reached, so statistically I felt accomplished,” he said. “But, my favorite memory of the entire season regardless of its outcome was when we played Sam Houston. I saw the fire in my team from that Monday all the way through that game. They were ready to compete and it was just a fun atmosphere to play in. We played our hearts at and played like brothers until the very end and that’s something you get to experience very few times in a lifetime.”
Bono is hoping to grow physically and mentally this season.
“My biggest goals for the off-season were to increase my speed and get stronger of course,” he said. “As well as trying to learn small things that can help perfect my game which hopefully can take me to the next level.”
Being a Buc fulfills a dream for Bono.
“Growing up it was always a dream to play at Barbe, watching guys like Trey Quinn and Kennon Fontenot lighting it up just made me itch to go. And being able to play under the same lights while making a name for myself as well as making friends I’ll have for life has been a blessing to me.”
While hoping for a chance to play in college, Bono said his high school career has taught lessons that will be valuable in all phases of life.
“I learned a lot of football from my coaches, but most importantly they taught me how to be a young man,” he said.
“I learned sacrifice and commitment, and I learned what it takes to be successful. Nothing can be achieved without hard work.”