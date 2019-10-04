Strong from start to finish

LaGrange got its first win out of the way last week. Now the Gators are out to do something they haven't' done since midway through the 2016 season: win back-to-back games.
"We are taking everything week by week," LaGrange head coach Marrico Wilson said. "We just want to make sure we start fast and finish strong."
LaGrange (1-3) will host Opelousas (0-4) at 7 p.m. today.
"They have speed and size on both sides of the ball," Wilson said. "I am not going to let the 0-4 fool us because their schedule is not bad. They are losing to some good team.
"Defensively, they just fly around. They always have 11 on the ball."
Wilson said it was a sudden change. The Gators have had periods of solid play, just not enough. Against Sam Houston in Week 2, LaGrange led 14-13 in the first quarter and outscored Sulphur 25-15 in Week 3 over the final three.
"I don't know if anything really turned around," Wilson said. "I think we actually played a good four quarters.
"That is the big thing. We talked about trying to finish games and we were able to finish that game. The kids know each other and I knew they were going to be up to play that game. We just finally put four quarters together and it showed with the outcome of the win."
One thing the Gators did change was limit turnovers. LaGrange committed three each against Sam Houston and Sulphur, but none last week in its 32-21 upset of Lake Charles College Prep, the No. 7 team in Class 3A.
"That is the big key for us, not turning the ball over," Wilson said. "We have been turning the ball over at least two or three times a game.
"In the games that we lost, if we don't turn the ball over, it could have been a better ballgame. We also have to finish in the red zone. We got into the red zone a couple of times against the charter school and we didn't finish."
Elsewhere
St. Louis (3-1) is off to its best start since 2010 and will host Church Point (2-2) tonight and running back Rodney Dupuis, who is approaching 5,000 career rushing yards.
"They have a big back that is fast," St. Louis head coach Chad Lavergne said. "He is something.
"Defensively, they are big up front and run to the ball very well. They are talented. Their only loss is to 5A Southside and Notre Dame. They have won the best two weeks and it looks like they are getting some momentum."
St. Louis has won two of its games with second-half comebacks despite losing four senior captains since the season began in defensive lineman Charlie Drost, offensive lineman Timothy Thompson, linebacker Carson Mixon and defensive back Joe Percle.
"We have been finishing strong in the second half each and every game except for the Jena game where some things were crazy at the end," Lavergne said. "We have four senior captains that have had season-ending injuries and we have just tried to (find) the next man up. We hate it for those guys and their families, but we are just trying to find a way. It was four big blows, but the kids have stepped up."
In District 3-5A, Barbe (3-1, 1-0) and Sam Houston (3-1, 1-0) are looking to stay on top of the district standings. The Bucs will host New Iberia (0-4, 0-1) while Sam Houston will travel to Comeaux (2-2, 1-0).