In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the upcoming week of high school basketball.
What is the best girls game on the schedule?
WA: Tonight's battle of the unbeatens at St. Louis, where Sulphur is visiting. The game is a good contrast of styles with St. Louis featuring a pair of the area's top perimeter players in Myca Trail and Anayiah Turner while the Tors have one of the area's best inside players in Moe Patterson.
RA: Kinder at Merryville, today. Merryville (4-1) is off to its best start since 2016-2017 when it reached the semifinals. Kinder is 2-1 for the first time since its quarterfinal run in 2017-2018. The last time the two teams played each other, Merryville edged Kinder 49-47 in 2018.
What is the most interesting boys game?
WA: Hamilton Christian vs. Dunham in the first round of the Warriors tournament on Thursday. Hamilton's Michael Thomas and Dunham's Carlos Stewart are two of the most exciting players in the state. The Warriors will be looking to avenge a loss to Dunham in last year's tournament.
RA: Grand Lake at Lake Arthur, today. Several of the area's top small school players will face off today in Lake Arthur. Grand Lake is lead by a pair of high-scoring guards in Kael Delcambre and Luke McCardle. Lake Arthur returns guard Rae'veon Jones and forward Torrell Levias, who helped lead the Tigers to the Class 2A semifinals last year. It will be the season opener for both teams.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Sulphur guard Addy Tremie is off to a good start this season, and provides a great complement to Patterson with her shooting preventing teams from collapsing on Patterson inside the paint.
RA: Singer sophomore Elijah Belton averaged 15.7 points a game last week as the Hornets went 2-1 at the Lakeside Bank Holiday Classic that included a 52-49 upset of Class 5A Barbe. Belton had his best game of the tournament against the Bucs with 22 points.