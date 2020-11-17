Stinging loss: NISH overpowers Tors in trenches

SULPHUR — Sulphur entered its final home game needing a big win to solidify a spot in the playoffs, but New Iberia overpowered the Tors 54-7 Saturday afternoon at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets’ (5-2, 2-3 District 3-5A) physical run game totalled 524 yards with three backs surpassing 100 yards. Markel Linzer ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries to lead the trio. Tyce Fuselier had 185 yards and two scores on 10 touches and Alvin George III had 109 yards on 14 carries.
“It is a tale of two football teams,” Sulphur head coach Chris Towery said. “That is a team (New Iberia) that had an offseason and does a good job at what they do versus a team that had no offseason and didn’t practice for six weeks.
“They have kids with horseshoes coming out of the back of their arms. That is where we have to get, and that is where we are going to get. I told these kids today this is the last time that Sulphur High School ever gets outphysicaled like that. I can handle losing a football game, but getting outphysicaled like that is never going to happen again.
“They might be a second-round or even quarterfinal team. They are pretty stout.”
The Tors (2-3, 1-3) will get one more chance to secure a playoff spot next week with a nondistrict game at Evangel Christian (0-7).
“It is an opportunity for our kids to play football again,” Towery said. “It an opportunity to make the playoffs.”
A week after raking up a season-high 441 yards, the Tors struggled to get 121 yards of total offense.
“It doesn’t help that we were down two offensive linemen today, both at the guard position,” Towery said. “It is what it is.
“These kids fought hard, and they kept playing. I can’t fault them for that. That was just a better football team today. We will get there.
“We couldn’t really move them up front. Couple times we had some RPOs (run-pass options) on, and we had Gavin Elliott down the field open. One time we threw it a little high, and got hit the other time as we were throwing it. We have to build this program.”
Linzer opened the scoring with a 9-yard run with 6:43 left in the first quarter, and Fusilier added a 45-yard touchdown three minutes later. Linzer kept up the pressure with a 70-yard score with 6 seconds left in the opening quarter and added a 9-yard score a minute before halftime.