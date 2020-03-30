Normally this time of the year, Sulphur Parks and Recreation would be gearing up for the LHSAA state softball tournament at the end of April and the state baseball tournament in May. But Louisiana's school closures, stay-at-home order and forced closure of non-essential businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic have changed all that.
While the status of the state tournaments is unclear, the LHSAA has expressed a desire to find a way to play them, possibly later in the summer. When — and if — the all-clear is given SPAR will be ready.
"As always we will work with our community and partners to be as ready as possible for these tournaments when they occur," SPAR director Steve Gayfield said. "The more lead time we have the better we can prepare.
"Like everyone else, (it is) one day at a time. We would much rather be open and be ‘business as usual,' but instead we are maintaining basic functions and making contingency plans to start our operations as soon as the state lifts its restrictions."
That's still a big if.
But the future of high school spring sports in Louisiana is expected to get some clarity when the LHSAA holds its spring meetings on April 7 and 8. How much clarity is not known. All spring sports were halted after the LHSAA Marsh Madness state basketball tournament ended on March 14.
"I am aware that LHSAA is waiting on making any decisions on spring sports pending further developments," Gayfield said.
Its day-to-day operations have been on hold since the lockdown, but SPAR is still maintaining its three dozen-plus fields, including North Frasch Park, the home of the state softball tournament, and McMurry Park, the host site for the state baseball tournament.
"We are maintaining the parks at a basic level with a minimum crew — mowing grass, cleaning restrooms," Gayfield said. "All other internal work is on hold until the stay at home order is lifted by the state.
"The SPAR Recreation & Aquatic Center and Frasch Golf Course are closed currently. The SPAR parks remain open for general use. We are not scheduling events or practices at this time."
If the LHSAA decides to host the state baseball and softball tournaments later in the summer, SPAR will need to look at its busy summer schedule to find an opening.
"Any later dates for the state high school tournaments will be set in discussion with LHSAA after they make a decision on the spring sports, taking in account our currently scheduled calendar," Gayfield said.
The two state tournaments regularly receive high praise from teams, coaches and fans from around the state, thanks in large part to the hundreds of volunteers that help each year. While the possibility of moving the tournaments to a later date will add a new wrinkle in finding volunteers, Gayfield expects the community will step up.
"It may become more challenging to find the number of volunteers, however, we live in a great community who are always willing to step up and help out," Gayfield said.