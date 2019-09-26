Three-point Stance

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the Week 4 football games involving area large schools.

Which is the most interesting game on the schedule?

WA: Southside at Barbe. The Sharks have opened the season 3-0 and will get their first big test by facing the Bucs on the road. Bucs quarterback Davis Meche is off to a good start with 725 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. Southside has scored 63 points total over the past two weeks, beating Franklin and Church Point by a combined 13 points after opening with a 66-3 win over Northside.

RA: St. Louis at Welsh. It will be the first meeting between the schools since 2006 when St. Louis won 28-12. Welsh is coming off its best defensive effort but lost a close one to Iowa 14-11. The Greyhounds have the advantage of playing three of their next four games at home. St. Louis' biggest threat is Evan Joubert, who had 251 all-purpose yard and scored four touchdowns last week in the Saints overtime win over Kinder.

What is the best in-game matchup?

WA: DeRidder has three returning starters in the secondary. They will be tested by the Giants and wide receiver De'Coldest Crawford, who stands 6-foot-2 and had five catches for 98 in last week's win over Booker T. Washington. The Dragons defense has allowed nine points in its two wins, including a 21-6 win at Jennings last week.

RA: South Beauregard run game vs. Iota defense. Much has been said about Iota running back Luke Doucet, but the Bulldogs defense, led by defensive lineman Dylan Montgomery, has had a lot to do with their 3-0 start. Iota is allowing 6.3 points a game but will face the Golden Knights' three-pronged attack of backs Colby Hollier, Jayden Derouen and Jackson Leboeuf, who combined for 271 yards and eight touchdowns last week in a 70-28 win over DeQuincy.

Name a player to watch.

WA: Lake Charles College Prep linebacker Tyler Carter. The Trailblazers face LaGrange and dual-threat quarterback Quintorious Jones, who has run for a touchdown in each game. Carter is a tackling machine who can make plays all over the field.

RA: Sulphur receiver Gavin Elliott. The 6-4 junior has been the Tors' most consistent offensive weapon and has two multi-touchdown games and 13 catches for 212 yards in his first season as a starter. Elliott will need to stretch the field to take the pressure off the Tors run game when they host No. 5 Acadiana on Friday in the district opener for both teams.

