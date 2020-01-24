St. Louis has ruled District 4-3A basketball to this point of the high school basketball season, with both the boys and girls team undefeated in league play.
Both will be tested tonight with a trip to Westlake, where the Rams are tied atop the district standings and the girls a game back.
The doubleheader starts with the girls game at 6 p.m.
Girls
The Saints (19-3, 3-0) have won each district game and six of their last seven games overall, but struggled to pull away from Jennings and South Beauregard, winning those games by a combined 10 points. The Saints scored 44 against Jennings and 32 against South Beauregard.
Westlake's lone blemish was a close road loss at South Beauregard. The Rams (14-6, 2-1) will be hoping their perimeter tandem of Jada Gasaway and Destiny Peltier will produce enough points. The duo combined for 38 points to lead Westlake to a 61-24 home win over Iowa on Tuesday.
The Saints prefer to push the pace and are led by their own group of perimeter threats in Mycaa Trail, Anaiya Turner and Paris Guillory. Trail scored a team-high 10 points in Tuesday's win over South Beauregard.
Boys
The Rams (10-6, 1-0) will be looking to complete a perfect week at home after holding off Iowa 58-52 in the district opener Tuesday night. Novan Gray led the Rams with 22 points while Jamaal Guillory added 18.
The Saints (15-2, 1-0) feature a balanced scoring attack. In their district-opening 76-64 win against South Beauregard, four players — Jadon Johnson, Colson Snider, Nic Ughovwa and Karlin Hardy — scored in double figures.
"They are good, a fundamentally strong team," Westlake head coach Doug Morris said of the Saints. "They are good across the board so you can't just focus on stopping one guy. Everyone has to play well.
"Against Iowa, we played good overall. It was one of our better defensive games. Everyone played well and everyone played hard."
Both St. Louis losses have come against Class 4A Washington-Marion. The Saints have won five of their past six games. Westlake has won four of its last five and seven of its last 10.