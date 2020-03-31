A pair of talented sophomore guards earned coveted spots on the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team.
St. Louis' Myca Trail earned first team honors while Iota's Avery Young got a spot on the second team.
Trail (5-10) was once again a major contributer as the Saints reached the Division II finals but lost to Lee Magnet for the second consecutive year.
Trail averaged 21.1 points, including 26 in the championship game, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
Young (5-6) helped lead the Bulldogs to Class 3A quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons.
Young averaged 16 points a game.
Outstanding player honors went to Wossman's Nick Traylor and Mansfield's Sha'Kahia Warmsley.
Traylor, the District 2-3A MVP, averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists and led Wossman to the 3A state title game for the second consecutive season. Wossman lost 62-61 to Bossier in the finals in an empty Burton Coliseum because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Warmsley, who averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, led Mansfield to championship game for the second consecutive season.
Booker T. Washington's Lakenya Reed is the 3A girls Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to their first ever state championship after moving up from Class 1A.
Bossier's Nick Bohanan (35-3) is the boys Coach of the Year.
The rest of the girls' first team includes Northwest's Katlyn Manuel (13.5 ppg), Ursuline Academy's Kiersten Nelson (18 ppg) and Booker T. Washington's Kassie Dolliole (11 ppg).
Joining Traylor on the boys first team are Madison Prep's Percy Daniels (14.1 ppg), Booker T. Washington's Kyran Ratliff (18.6 ppg) and Bossier's Cody Deen (15.3 ppg) and Dante Bell (17.7).
The boys second team consists of Patterson's Khi Schexnayder (22 ppg), Sophie B. Wright's Jordan Boston (16.5 ppg), De La Salle's John Kelly (12.5 ppg), Madison prep's Elijah Tate (15.4 ppg) and Brusly's Nick Penell (14 ppg).
Young was one of four underclassmen on the girls second team along with University freshman Sahvani Sancho (21.3 ppg), Madison Prep sophomore Alaysia Washington (18 ppg) and Albany junior Haley Meyers (15.6 ppg). Brusly's Angel Bradford (22 ppg) was the only senior on the second team.